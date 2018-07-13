NABERUS Debut "My Favorite Memory" Video

Australian melodic death-thrashers Naberus have revealed a new music video for the song "My Favorite Memory". The video was directed by Cat Argiriou and edited by Consta Theoharpoulos. This is the third music video from their sophomore full-length album entitled Hollow, which was released via Eclipse Records on June 29, 2018. The video draws upon singer James Ash’s personal experience of his father’s battle with dementia. Watch the video below:

“We filmed the video over two days with most of the video being shot on a lovely sunny Melbourne day,” says lead singer James Ash. “When we finally filmed the beach scenes, this ended up happening on a cold overcast day. Tianna had to wade into the ocean and fall under the water. It was so cold that day, she was screaming and cursing us - you would never know though as we only saw her back.”

For further details, follow Naberus on Facebook.