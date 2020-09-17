NACHTBLUT Launch Official Video For "Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen"

Nachtblut, a flagship of German dark metal, show off with their gloomy new offering, Vanitas, out October 2 via Napalm Records, and unleash the third single, “Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen” (engl. My Cruelty Knows No Bounds) to the world, along with a harmoniously conceived music video.

Ever since their debut release, Das erste Abendmahl (engl. The First Supper), in 2007, the four-piece has been shaping the dark metal scene with its unique sound. “Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen" is yet another spine-tingling spawn of the band’s unmistakable work: Nachtblut’s third single quickly enfolds its harsh compelling sound of riff driven blast beats, right after the eerie intro. Completed by Askeroth’s pervasive voice, the song draws the listener deeper into their new album Vanitas.

Nachtblut on the new single: “Right into your face - our new single and video 'Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen' (My Cruelty Knows No Bounds) is unleashed! The song is a hymn to everyone who's full of hate and wants to see the world burning down. 'Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen' doesn’t take any prisoners, shows no mercy. Screams and growls, filthy riffs and blast beats will be the support for your anger!”

Watch the official video for “Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen” below:

The new album Vanitas draws the listener into the band’s musical maelstrom in a classifying Nachtblut manner.

Songs like “Das Puppenhaus” (engl. the dollhouse) is reminiscent of scene giants such as Rammstein, with brutally honest lyrics and rhythmic guitars. “Die Toten vergessen nicht” (engl. the dead don’t forget) shines with an unmistakably dark and orchestral sound that will cause shivers to run down the listener’s spine, while the folk-influenced song “Leierkinder” (engl. children of the lyre) convinces with an addictive rhythms and moving lyrics that will carry the listener away to days of yore. With Vanitas, these dark metal giants create a symbolic work of art somewhere between transience and infinity.

Pre-order Vanitas here.

Vanitas will be available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipak

- Wooden Box: Digipak, Bonus CD, Leather Wrist Band, 4 Coaster, Deck of cards - Ltd. to 500 copies

- Shirt & Wooden Box Bundle

- Shirt & Digipak Bundle

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Veritas"

"Vanitas"

"Leierkinder"

"Das Puppenhaus"

"Kaltes Herz"

"Nur In Der Nacht"

"Fürchtet Was Geschrieben Steht"

"Schmerz & Leid" (feat. Chris Harms)

"Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen"

"Gegen Die Götter"

"Die Toten Vergessen Nicht"

“Leierkinder” video:

"Das Puppenhaus" video:

Lineup:

Askeroth - vocals

Ablaz - bass

Skoll - drums

Greif - guitar

(Photo - Andreas Schieler)