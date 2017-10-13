NACHTBLUT Premier “Multikulturell” Music Video

Nachtblut hail from Osnabrück, Germany and they deliver some of the purest dark rock heard throughout the world. With their new album, Apostasie, they are more than ready to take the next step to become the leaders of the dark rock genre. Apostasie is out now via Napalm Records. Orders here.

Today the band have released a new music video for the album’s opening track “Multikulturell" (English: "Song for the gods”), which can be found below.

The band states: "Just in time for our todays Apostasie album release we unleash our brand new music video for the opening track "Multikulturell". This song is so much more than just being against all racists out there! Nachtblut are back!"

Apostasie tracklisting:

“Multikulturell”

“Lied für die Götter”

“Amok”

“Scheinfromm”

“Geboren um zu leben”

“Der Tod ist meine Nutte”

“Mein Antlitz aschfahl vor Gram”

“Frauenausbeiner”

“Einsam” (feat. Aeva Maurelle)

“Apostasie”

“Wat is' denn los mit dir” (feat. Tetzel) (Kollegah cover, bonus track)

“Multikulturell” video:

“Lied für die Götter” video:

On top of everything else, there is a special bonus CD delivered with the album. The tracklisting reads as follows:

“Des kleinen Herzens letzter Schlag”

“Τραγούδι για τους θεούς”

“Apostasie” (Instrumental)

“Einsam” (Instrumental)

“Lied für die Götter” (Instrumental)

Nachtblut lineup:

Askeroth - Vocals

Ablaz - E-Bass

Skoll - Drums

Greif - Guitar

Amelie - Keyboard

(Photo - Mia Mane)