NACHTBLUT Release Music Video For New Single "Leierkinder"

“Why should we care

as long as we’re happy

we listen to his melody

we ain’t deaf but blind”

Today, German dark metal torchbearers Nachtblut unveil the second single, “Leierkinder” (engl. Children Of The Lyre), along with an official video, off their upcoming full-length, Vanitas, to be released on October 2 via Napalm Records.

Starting off with an intoxicating, folk-influenced melody and an addictive rhythm, the new single carries its listener to days of yore, while the dark lyrics create a cynical contrast that shapes the overall ambience. Lyrically, the song refers to a fictional village reigned by a god who dictates the citizen’s state of knowledge. Paired with the fleet-footed, folky main melody and Askeroth’s gloomy, invading vocals, the new single “Leierkinder” sends frightening shivers straight to everyone’s core!

Nachtblut on their new single: “We are more than proud to present our new song 'Leierkinder': the catchy melody and chorus features a driving force, that will cause a lot of energy in front and on stage. But there is more than just a happy melody, as the lyrics come with a deeper meaning. It’s about how you define happiness referred to your personal surroundings and experience. Another issue concerns our understanding of satisfaction and our perception of things, which is also controlled by significant outside influences. Maybe you will take a pause and think about this... or not, but “jeder muss nach dem Liede tanzen, das gerade auf der Walze steht” (engl.: “everyone needs to dance to the tune on the roller”)."

Watch the official video for “Leierkinder” below:

The new album, Vanitas, draws the listener into the band’s musical maelstrom in a classifying Nachtblut manner: hard riffs, Askeroth’s incisive vocals, rousing melodies and profound, candid lyrics.

Songs like “Die Toten vergessen nicht” (engl. the dead don’t forget) shine with an unmistakably dark and orchestral sound that will cause shivers to run down the listener’s spine, while the folk-influenced song “Leierkinder” (engl. children of the lyre) convinces with an addictive rhythms and moving lyrics. With Vanitas, dark metal giants Nachtblut create a symbolic work of art somewhere between transience and infinity.

Pre-order Vanitas here.

Vanitas will be available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipak

- Wooden Box: Digipak, Bonus CD, Leather Wrist Band, 4 Coaster, Deck of cards - Ltd. to 500 copies

- Shirt & Wooden Box Bundle

- Shirt & Digipak Bundle

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Veritas"

"Vanitas"

"Leierkinder"

"Das Puppenhaus"

"Kaltes Herz"

"Nur In Der Nacht"

"Fürchtet Was Geschrieben Steht"

"Schmerz & Leid" (feat. Chris Harms)

"Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen"

"Gegen Die Götter"

"Die Toten Vergessen Nicht"

"Das Puppenhaus" video:

Lineup:

Askeroth - vocals

Ablaz - bass

Skoll - drums

Greif - guitar

(Photo - Andreas Schieler)