NACHTMYSTIUM Announce First Live Dates In Over 4 Years

The demon has awoken once again as influential American black metal titans Nachtmystium prepare to hit the road for their only live dates of 2017.

The psychedelic black metal band, founded by the prolific Blake Judd, will also release their first full-length since 2014's The World We Left Behind. Titled Resilient, the album will drop in September via Earache Records.

Nachtmystium will also release a 7” split with California black metal heathens ColdVold in September via Ascension Monuments Media and will feature brand new material from both bands.

"I am extremely excited to return to the stage after a nearly five-year hiatus," says Nachtmystium mastermind Blake Judd. "Wasn't sure if this would ever happen again, given the condition my personal life was in and the condition the band was in publicly. I've spent the last year and a half cleaning up the mess I made of both, have assembled an amazing new live band of respectable and very talented musicians here in Southern California."

As of June 2017, Nachtmystium's official line up for all live performances and future studio recordings is completed with the addition of rhythm guitarist Jacob Dye, joining studio members Judd, Øystein Albrektsson, Jean-Michael Graffio, Martin von Falkenstein (Mosaic) and Job 'Phenex' Bos (Dark Fortress, Hate Meditation, The Ruins of Beverast, ex-Satyricon).

Dates:

July

7 – Los Angeles, CA – 5 Star Bar*

8 – Wilseyville, CA – Festum Carnis*

2 – San Diego, CA – Til-Two Club**

September

29 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Deathfest***

*Performing Eulogy IV and Instinct Decay in its entirety

**Performing debut LP Reign Of The Malicious in its entirety

***Performing with Morbid Saint, Pyrrhon, and more