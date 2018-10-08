NACHTMYSTIUM - New Song "Silver Lanterns" Streaming

Prophecy Productions invites you to experience the first glimpse of the upcoming influential American psychedelic black metal band Nachtmystium's next release, Resilient, which will be issued on November 30th via Lupus Lounge/Prophecy. Check out "Silver Lanterns" below.

Nachtmystium recently completed work on a new EP titled Resilient, which was recorded at Belle City Sound in Racine, Wisconsin with engineer Chris Djuric. Additional recording sessions also occurred in Norway, Germany and the band's home base of California before tracking from all contributing members was complete.

"Nachtmystium is extremely honored to be working with Prophecy Productions," comments guitarist / vocalist Blake Judd. "It is a true pleasure for me to have been able to develop a personal relationship with the Prophecy label staff in Southern California. We are able to meet face-to-face regularly and work together at creating the best possible environment for Nachtmystium to begin to rebuild it's way back into the metal community after some very dark years and times that I have spent the majority of the last two years cleaning up the debris from. With past misdoings being corrected, new bridges built (and some old bridges rebuilt), and a few exclusive 2017 live performances under our belts, we feel as though the band has taken massive strides forward in recovering from its damaged state after my seven year run with severe heroin addiction. Those dark days are now behind me, the band and all whose lives we effect in one way or another. Onward and upward is the attitude and goal here, as Nachtmystium's ascension returns to its past form. Expect to hear a lot of new music and news from our camp in 2018."

Now sober, Judd continues to rebuild his life, both personally and professionally. As part of Nachtmystium joining the Prophecy Productions family of artists, the band will release future recordings through the label, who will also reissue much of the group's extensive back catalog, including the critically acclaimed releases Eulogy IV (2004), Assassins: Black Meddle, Part I (2008), Worldfall (2008), Doomsday Derelicts (2009), Addicts: Black Meddle, Part II (2010), Silencing Machine (2012) and the rare 7" EP As Made (2012). The new union supersedes the band's previously-announced deal with Earache Records.

In addition to founding member Blake Judd, Nachtmystium features Jacob Dye (live guitar), Peter Truax (live bass) and Jean-Michel Graffio (drums, percussion).