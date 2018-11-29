NACHTMYSTIUM Streaming New Song "Voidless"

Prophecy Productions have just shared "Voidless", an exclusive new song from the special edition of Nachtmystium’s comeback EP, Resilient, which comes out tomorrow, Friday, November 30th.

This composition is only available as part of the limited edition 2XCD artbook, and will not be released for streaming elsewhere for the time being.

"Voidless" was the first track written and recorded after the Resilient session. It features lead vocals and lyrics written and performed by bass player Martin van Valkenstijn (also of Empyrium and Sun of the Sleepless fame) - revisiting the rehab phase of Blake Judd, who was last heard saying the following about his new music on February 24th, 2018: “The Resilient EP is the first sounds any of you have heard from me in a number of years. This period of time included some wonderful and terrible experiences alike and my journey through these parts of my life is revisited here.” In tow with this release, Prophecy Productions are re-issuing Nachtmystium’s seminal 2008 album Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 as digisleeve CD, on vinyl, and as 2XCD artbook with three bonus tracks and additional graphic content. Order both titles here.