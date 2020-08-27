NAGLFAR Comment On Upcoming Heathen Crusade III Tour With PRIMORDIAL - "The Time Has Come To Shroud The World In Cerecloth"

Century Media Records has announced that Swedish black metal legends, Naglfar, will join the ranks of the re-scheduled third leg of Primordial’s Heathen Crusade Tour across Europe in April. While Primordial continue to promote their highly acclaimed latest studio album, Exile Amongst The Ruins, which was released worldwide via Metal Blade Records in 2018, Naglfar are touring their new album, Cerecloth, which was released via Century Media Records in May 2020.

Primordial vocalist A.A. Nemtheanga comments as follows: "What can we say? 2020 has been dark, we hope for a shard of light in 2021 and announce the Heathen Crusade once more for April 2021. Naglfar join us on the field of battle and Rome again will open! We hope you still have your will power and sanity left! Stand strong and we will see you all next year we hope!"

Andreas Nilsson from Naglfar also commented about joining the tour: "Together with Primordial we have decided to embark on a sonic crusade across Europe. We have been eagerly awaiting this. The time has come to shroud the world in Cerecloth."

Tour dates:

Heathen Crusade III (with Naglfar, Rome)

April 2021

10 - Bomal, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival

11 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

12 - London, UK - Assembly Hall

13 - Colmar, France - Grillen

14 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

17 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

18 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

19L - Warsaw, Proxima

20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

21 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

23 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

(Photo - Marcus Norman)