NAGLFAR Launch Video For New Song "Cerecloth"

As a first taste for their upcoming new album, Cerecloth, Naglfar have released a video clip for the title track.

Says the band: "We are proud to hereby reveal the title track from our upcoming album. ‘Cerecloth’ marks our first cooperation with Umeå-based Arevärn Film, and we couldn't be more pleased with the result. This is a perfect presentation of what Naglfar is about in the year 2020. We hope that you will enjoy."

It has been a long eight year stretch between releases for Umeå, Sweden’s black metal nihilists Naglfar, but despite the eight year wait, the band hasn’t been resting on their laurels.

Like any slumbering beast, Naglfar have returned from their respite ferocious and hungry with their seventh full length album, Cerecloth, which is due for a worldwide release on May 8. Recorded and mixed by Naglfar guitarist Marcus Norman at Wolf’s Lair Studio, and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound, the underlying musical and lyrical themes of Cerecloth were succinctly and confidently described by guitarist Andreas Nilsson: “The usual death and destruction.”

Judging from Andreas’ curt description, and the grim, ghostly cover art from the renowned artist Kristian Wåhlin and layout by Seiya Ogino of Ogino Design certain death is exactly what Cerecloth holds within.

Pre-order the album here.

Cerecloth tracklisting:

"Cerecloth"

"Horns"

"Like Poison For The Soul"

"Vortex Of Negativity"

"Cry Of The Serafim"

"The Dagger In Creation"

"A Sanguine Tide Unleashed"

"Necronaut"

"Last Breath Of Yggdrasil"

Catch Naglfar live on the following dates:

April

17-18 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Ragnarök Festival

May

22-23 - Kirchdorf bei Haag, Germany - Oberbayern- Bavarian Battle Open Air

June

18-21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

27-28 - Los Angeles, CA - California Deathfest

July

2-4 - Friesack, Germany - Under the Black Sun

Naglfar are:

Kristoffer W. Olivius - Vocals

Andreas Nilsson - Guitar

Marcus E. Norman - Guitar