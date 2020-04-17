NAGLFAR Launch Visualizer For New Song "Cry Of The Serafim"

A visualizer for "Cry Of The Serafim", the third track taken from Naglfar's new album, Cerecloth, out May 8, is available for streaming below.

Says the band: With ‘Cry Of The Serafim’ we wanted to explore a heavier and darker sound. Trying to create something different from what we usually do, while still keeping the Naglfar spirit intact."

It has been a long eight year stretch between releases for Umeå, Sweden’s black metal nihilists Naglfar, but despite the eight year wait, the band hasn’t been resting on their laurels.

Like any slumbering beast, Naglfar have returned from their respite ferocious and hungry with their seventh full length album, Cerecloth, which is due for a worldwide release on May 8. Recorded and mixed by Naglfar guitarist Marcus Norman at Wolf’s Lair Studio, and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound, the underlying musical and lyrical themes of Cerecloth were succinctly and confidently described by guitarist Andreas Nilsson: “The usual death and destruction.”

Judging from Andreas’ curt description, and the grim, ghostly cover art from the renowned artist Kristian Wåhlin and layout by Seiya Ogino of Ogino Design certain death is exactly what Cerecloth holds within.

Pre-order the album here.

Cerecloth tracklisting:

"Cerecloth"

"Horns"

"Like Poison For The Soul"

"Vortex Of Negativity"

"Cry Of The Serafim"

"The Dagger In Creation"

"A Sanguine Tide Unleashed"

"Necronaut"

"Last Breath Of Yggdrasil"

“Vortex Of Negativity” video:

"Cerecloth" video:

Naglfar are:

Kristoffer W. Olivius - Vocals

Andreas Nilsson - Guitar

Marcus E. Norman - Guitar

(Photo - Marcus Norman)