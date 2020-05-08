NAGLFAR Launch Visualizer For New Song "Last Breath Of Yggdrasil"; Cerecloth Album Out Now

A visualizer for "Last Breath Of Yggdrasil", taken from Naglfar's new album, Cerecloth, out now is available for streaming below.

Says the band: "It has been a long journey, but finally we have arrived at the end.Cerecloth is upon you, and we thought that it would be suitable to present the song 'Last Breath Of Yggdrasil' to celebrate that. We hope that you enjoy the album.We enjoyed making it."

It has been a long eight year stretch between releases for Umeå, Sweden’s black metal nihilists Naglfar, but despite the eight year wait, the band hasn’t been resting on their laurels.

Like any slumbering beast, Naglfar have returned from their respite ferocious and hungry with their seventh full length album, Cerecloth, which is due for a worldwide release on May 8. Recorded and mixed by Naglfar guitarist Marcus Norman at Wolf’s Lair Studio, and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound, the underlying musical and lyrical themes of Cerecloth were succinctly and confidently described by guitarist Andreas Nilsson: “The usual death and destruction.”

Judging from Andreas’ curt description, and the grim, ghostly cover art from the renowned artist Kristian Wåhlin and layout by Seiya Ogino of Ogino Design certain death is exactly what Cerecloth holds within.

Order the album here.

Cerecloth tracklisting:

"Cerecloth"

"Horns"

"Like Poison For The Soul"

"Vortex Of Negativity"

"Cry Of The Serafim"

"The Dagger In Creation"

"A Sanguine Tide Unleashed"

"Necronaut"

"Last Breath Of Yggdrasil"

"Cry Of The Serafim" visualizer:

“Vortex Of Negativity” video:

"Cerecloth" video:

Naglfar are:

Kristoffer W. Olivius - Vocals

Andreas Nilsson - Guitar

Marcus E. Norman - Guitar

(Photo - Marcus Norman)