NAGLFAR Premier "Vortex Of Negativity" Music Video

Get drawn into a “Vortex Of Negativity”, the second track taken from Naglfar's new album Cerecloth (out May 8), by watching their latest video.

Says the band: "Here it is: Our second video, ‘Vortex Of Negativity’, from our upcoming album, Cerecloth. Once again we worked with Arevärn Films to visualize the apocalypse, and we are very pleased to finally be able to share it with you."

It has been a long eight year stretch between releases for Umeå, Sweden’s black metal nihilists Naglfar, but despite the eight year wait, the band hasn’t been resting on their laurels.

Like any slumbering beast, Naglfar have returned from their respite ferocious and hungry with their seventh full length album, Cerecloth, which is due for a worldwide release on May 8. Recorded and mixed by Naglfar guitarist Marcus Norman at Wolf’s Lair Studio, and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound, the underlying musical and lyrical themes of Cerecloth were succinctly and confidently described by guitarist Andreas Nilsson: “The usual death and destruction.”

Judging from Andreas’ curt description, and the grim, ghostly cover art from the renowned artist Kristian Wåhlin and layout by Seiya Ogino of Ogino Design certain death is exactly what Cerecloth holds within.

Pre-order the album here.

Cerecloth tracklisting:

"Cerecloth"

"Horns"

"Like Poison For The Soul"

"Vortex Of Negativity"

"Cry Of The Serafim"

"The Dagger In Creation"

"A Sanguine Tide Unleashed"

"Necronaut"

"Last Breath Of Yggdrasil"

"Cerecloth" video:

Naglfar are:

Kristoffer W. Olivius - Vocals

Andreas Nilsson - Guitar

Marcus E. Norman - Guitar

(Photo - Marcus Norman)