NAGLFAR Re-Sign With Century Media Records; Cerecloth Album To Be Released In May

It has been a long eight year stretch between releases for Umeå, Sweden’s black metal nihilists Naglfar, but despite the eight year wait, the band hasn’t been resting on their laurels.

Like any slumbering beast, Naglfar have returned from their respite ferocious and hungry with their seventh full length album, Cerecloth, which is due for a worldwide release on May 8. Recorded and mixed by Naglfar guitarist Marcus Norman at Wolf’s Lair Studio, and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound, the underlying musical and lyrical themes of Cerecloth were succinctly and confidently described by guitarist Andreas Nilsson: “The usual death and destruction.”

Judging from Andreas’ curt description, and the grim, ghostly cover art from the renowned artist Kristian Wåhlin and layout by Seiya Ogino of Ogino Design certain death is exactly what Cerecloth holds within.

Cerecloth tracklisting:

"Cerecloth"

"Horns"

"Like Poison For The Soul"

"Vortex Of Negativity"

"Cry Of The Serafim"

"The Dagger In Creation"

"A Sanguine Tide Unleashed"

"Necronaut"

"Last Breath Of Yggdrasil"

On another note, Century Media Records is thrilled to announce that Naglfar has inked a new deal with collective corpse water that is extending the long-term relationship.

Philipp Schulte, Director, comments: "Naglfar and Century Media have a long history and a close bond. Since 2003 and with the release of the album Sheol the band and the label have worked together. We are very happy to continue this great cooperation for future album releases. The time has come: With Cerecloth, Naglfar finally returns! We are stoked to release this beast of a real melodic black metal album from the far North of Sweden. Thank you, guys, for your trust throughout all these years. Stand as one for battles to come.”

Naglfar about resigning: "There were never any doubts when approached by the Century Media family about extending our cooperation. One can't ask for a better label and we look forward to unleash Cerecloth upon the world."

Catch Naglfar live on the following dates:

April

17-18 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Ragnarök Festival

May

22-23 - Kirchdorf bei Haag, Germany - Oberbayern- Bavarian Battle Open Air

June

18-21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

27-28 - Los Angeles, CA - California Deathfest

July

2-4 - Friesack, Germany - Under the Black Sun

Naglfar are:

Kristoffer W. Olivius - Vocals

Andreas Nilsson - Guitar

Marcus E. Norman - Guitar