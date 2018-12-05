NAILED TO OBSCURITY Discuss Upcoming Black Frost Album; Video Trailer
German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, recently announced the release of their Nuclear Blast debut, Black Frost, on January 11th. A new video trailer can be seen below:
The band recently unleashed a first taste of Black Frost in the form of the album's title track. Directed and produced by Dirk Behlau (Pixeleye Interactive Design Studio & Film Production), the official video can be found below. Purchase the track here.
Vocalist Raimund Ennenga explains the song's meaning, "While we try to route our sanity through daily grind and to skip facing our fears, our darkest emotions are able to create a burden in secrecy - they are able to cause our mind to capsize. We tried to capture this atmosphere in the lyrics and the music of our song 'Black Frost'. A sinister maelstrom."
In addition, Black Frost is now available for pre-order in various formats, here. Pre-order the album digitally to receive the title track instantly.
Tracklisting:
"Black Frost"
"Tears Of The Eyeless"
"The Aberrant Host"
"Feardom"
"Cipher"
"Resonance"
"Road To Perdition"
To celebrate, the band has just announced an album release show in Aurich, Germany, which will take place on January 10th at JUZ Schlachthof. Support will come from Apallic.
Tour dates (with Amorphis, Soilwork and Jinjer)
January
11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
15 - Stockholm, Seden - Fryshuset
16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall
18 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
20 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat
23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
26 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
27 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Café
28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
29 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
February
1 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall
2 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum
4 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
6 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
7 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
8 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
10 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
12 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy- Live Music Club
13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
14 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
Lineup:
Raimund Ennenga - vocals
Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars
Volker Dieken - guitars
Carsten Schorn - bass
Jann Hillrichs - drums
(Photo - Ester Segarra)
