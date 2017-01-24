NAILED TO OBSCURITY – King Delusion Track By Track Part 2 Streaming

The second part of the track-by-track breakdown of King Delusion delivers a deeper insight into the last four songs off the album. The new full-length by Nailed To Obscurity will be released on February 3rd – in less than two weeks – via Apostasy Records.

On the follow-up to their album Opaque (2013) the German five-piece Nailed To Obscurity sends the listener on a journey through emotional abysses, but they also open pondering views into the innermost. They teamed up with producer Victor Santura (Triptykon, Dark Fortress, Noneuclid) in his Woodshed Studio to find the best sound for all facets of their melodic doom death metal. The overall atmosphere is nailed within the artwork of Argentinian artist Santiago Caruso.

Tracklisting:

“King Delusion”

“Protean”

“Apnoea”

“Deadening”

“Memento”

“Uncage My Sanity”

“Devoid”

“Desolate Ruin”

Track by track part 1:

Track by track part 2:

“King Delusion” video: