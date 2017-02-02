NAILED TO OBSCURITY Premier “Protean” Music Video

Nailed To Obscurity have released a video for “Protean”, a track from the band’s new album, King Delusion, out tomorrow, February 3rd, via Apostasy Records. Watch the new clip below.

On the follow-up to their album Opaque (2013) the German five-piece Nailed To Obscurity sends the listener on a journey through emotional abysses, but they also open pondering views into the innermost. They teamed up with producer Victor Santura (Triptykon, Dark Fortress, Noneuclid) in his Woodshed Studio to find the best sound for all facets of their melodic doom death metal. The overall atmosphere is nailed within the artwork of Argentinian artist Santiago Caruso.

Tracklisting:

“King Delusion”

“Protean”

“Apnoea”

“Deadening”

“Memento”

“Uncage My Sanity”

“Devoid”

“Desolate Ruin”

“Protean” video:

“King Delusion” video:

Track by track part 1:

Track by track part 2: