NAILED TO OBSCURITY Release 2019 Tour Diary Part III (Video)
January 30, 2019, 16 minutes ago
German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, have released the third part of their 2019 tour diary! Filmed by Jörg Harms (Black Vision Films) before, during and after the band's shows with Amorphis, Soilwork and Jinjer in Oslo, Hanover and Leipzig. Watch below:
Upcoming tour dates (with Amorphis, Soilwork and Jinjer):
January
30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
February
1 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall
2 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum
4 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
6 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
7 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
8 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
10 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
12 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy- Live Music Club
13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
14 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
The band's Nuclear Blast debut, Black Frost, is out now, and can be ordered in various formats, here.
Tracklisting:
"Black Frost"
"Tears Of The Eyeless"
"The Aberrant Host"
"Feardom"
"Cipher"
"Resonance"
"Road To Perdition"
"Tears Of The Eyeless" video:
"Black Frost" video:
Lineup:
Raimund Ennenga - vocals
Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars
Volker Dieken - guitars
Carsten Schorn - bass
Jann Hillrichs - drums
(Photo - Ester Segarra)