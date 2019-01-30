NAILED TO OBSCURITY Release 2019 Tour Diary Part III (Video)

German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, have released the third part of their 2019 tour diary! Filmed by Jörg Harms (Black Vision Films) before, during and after the band's shows with Amorphis, Soilwork and Jinjer in Oslo, Hanover and Leipzig. Watch below:

Upcoming tour dates (with Amorphis, Soilwork and Jinjer):

January

30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

February

1 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall

2 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum

4 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

6 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

7 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

8 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

10 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

12 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy- Live Music Club

13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

14 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

The band's Nuclear Blast debut, Black Frost, is out now, and can be ordered in various formats, here.

Tracklisting:

"Black Frost"

"Tears Of The Eyeless"

"The Aberrant Host"

"Feardom"

"Cipher"

"Resonance"

"Road To Perdition"

"Tears Of The Eyeless" video:

"Black Frost" video:

Lineup:

Raimund Ennenga - vocals

Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars

Volker Dieken - guitars

Carsten Schorn - bass

Jann Hillrichs - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)