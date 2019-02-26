NAILED TO OBSCURITY Release 2019 Tour Diary Part IV (Video)

February 26, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal black death nailed to obscurity

German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, have released the fourth part of their 2019 tour diary. Filmed by Jörg Harms (Black Vision Films), the video can be seen below:

The band's Nuclear Blast debut, Black Frost, is out now, and can be ordered in various formats, here.

Tracklisting:

"Black Frost"
"Tears Of The Eyeless"
"The Aberrant Host"
"Feardom"
"Cipher"
"Resonance"
"Road To Perdition"

"Tears Of The Eyeless" video:

"Black Frost" video:

Lineup:

Raimund Ennenga - vocals
Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars
Volker Dieken - guitars
Carsten Schorn - bass
Jann Hillrichs - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)



