NAILED TO OBSCURITY Release "Black Frost" Digital Single And Music Video; Album Release Show Announced

German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, recently announced the release of their Nuclear Blast debut, Black Frost, on January 11th. Today, the band have unleashed a first taste in the form of the album's title track.

Directed and produced by Dirk Behlau (Pixeleye Interactive Design Studio & Film Production), the official video can be found below. Purchase the track here.

Vocalist Raimund Ennenga explains the song's meaning, "While we try to route our sanity through daily grind and to skip facing our fears, our darkest emotions are able to create a burden in secrecy - they are able to cause our mind to capsize. We tried to capture this atmosphere in the lyrics and the music of our song 'Black Frost'. A sinister maelstrom."

In addition, Black Frost is now available for pre-order in various formats, here. Pre-order the album digitally to receive the title track instantly.

Tracklisting:

"Black Frost"

"Tears Of The Eyeless"

"The Aberrant Host"

"Feardom"

"Cipher"

"Resonance"

"Road To Perdition"

To celebrate, the band has just announced an album release show in Aurich, Germany, which will take place on January 10th at JUZ Schlachthof. Support will come from Apallic.

Tour dates (with Amorphis, Soilwork and Jinjer)

January

11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

15 - Stockholm, Seden - Fryshuset

16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

18 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

20 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat

23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

26 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

27 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Café

28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

29 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

February

1 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall

2 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum

4 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

6 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

7 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

8 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

10 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

12 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy- Live Music Club

13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

14 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

Lineup:

Raimund Ennenga - vocals

Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars

Volker Dieken - guitars

Carsten Schorn - bass

Jann Hillrichs - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)