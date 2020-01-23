NAILED TO OBSCURITY Release First Part Of Tour Diary Video Series For Current European Tour

German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, are currently on tour with Equilibrium, Lord Of The Lost and Oceans. Today, the band releases the first part of their tour diary video series.

Watch Episode 1 to get an insight into the band's life on the road, below.

States the band: "It’s day 7 on our tour with Equilibrium, Lord Of The Lost and Oceans! We had a great start and the tour-family is growing more closely together with each day. The reception by the different audiences has been amazing and it’s cool to see the different reactions towards all the unique styles within the tour-package. Today, we’re off to Madrid and we can’t await to see our Spanish friends and fans again!"

Upcoming tour dates:

January

23 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Bóveda

25 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

26 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

28 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

29 - Kraków, Poland - Klub Kwadrat

30 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

31 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

February

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice

4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

7 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

8 - Stuttgart, Germany- LKA Longhorn

9 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol

11 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

12 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

13 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

14 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington

15 - Birmingham, England - HRH Metal IV

16 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

Lineup:

Raimund Ennenga - vocals

Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars

Volker Dieken - guitars

Carsten Schorn - bass

Jann Hillrichs - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)