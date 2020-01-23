NAILED TO OBSCURITY Release First Part Of Tour Diary Video Series For Current European Tour
January 23, 2020, an hour ago
German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, are currently on tour with Equilibrium, Lord Of The Lost and Oceans. Today, the band releases the first part of their tour diary video series.
Watch Episode 1 to get an insight into the band's life on the road, below.
States the band: "It’s day 7 on our tour with Equilibrium, Lord Of The Lost and Oceans! We had a great start and the tour-family is growing more closely together with each day. The reception by the different audiences has been amazing and it’s cool to see the different reactions towards all the unique styles within the tour-package. Today, we’re off to Madrid and we can’t await to see our Spanish friends and fans again!"
Upcoming tour dates:
January
23 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol
24 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Bóveda
25 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
26 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
28 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
29 - Kraków, Poland - Klub Kwadrat
30 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
31 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)
February
1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice
4 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
7 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
8 - Stuttgart, Germany- LKA Longhorn
9 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol
11 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
12 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
13 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
14 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington
15 - Birmingham, England - HRH Metal IV
16 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
Lineup:
Raimund Ennenga - vocals
Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars
Volker Dieken - guitars
Carsten Schorn - bass
Jann Hillrichs - drums
(Photo - Ester Segarra)