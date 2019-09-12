NAILED TO OBSCURITY Release Official Live Video For "The Aberrant Host"

German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, have released an official live video for "The Aberrant Host", a track from the band's Nuclear Blast debut, Black Frost. Watch the clip below, and order the album in various formats, here.

Tracklisting:

"Black Frost"

"Tears Of The Eyeless"

"The Aberrant Host"

"Feardom"

"Cipher"

"Resonance"

"Road To Perdition"

"The Aberrant Host" live video:

"Tears Of The Eyeless" video:

"Black Frost" video:

Lineup:

Raimund Ennenga - vocals

Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars

Volker Dieken - guitars

Carsten Schorn - bass

Jann Hillrichs - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)