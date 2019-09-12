NAILED TO OBSCURITY Release Official Live Video For "The Aberrant Host"
September 12, 2019, 16 minutes ago
German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, have released an official live video for "The Aberrant Host", a track from the band's Nuclear Blast debut, Black Frost. Watch the clip below, and order the album in various formats, here.
Tracklisting:
"Black Frost"
"Tears Of The Eyeless"
"The Aberrant Host"
"Feardom"
"Cipher"
"Resonance"
"Road To Perdition"
"The Aberrant Host" live video:
"Tears Of The Eyeless" video:
"Black Frost" video:
Lineup:
Raimund Ennenga - vocals
Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars
Volker Dieken - guitars
Carsten Schorn - bass
Jann Hillrichs - drums
(Photo - Ester Segarra)