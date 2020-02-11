NAILED TO OBSCURITY Release Renegades' Tour Diary 2020, Pt. 3 (Video)

German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, are currently on tour with Equilibrium, Lord Of The Lost and Oceans. Today, the band releases the third part of their tour diary video series. Watch below:

Upcoming tour dates:

February

11 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

12 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

13 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

14 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington

15 - Birmingham, England - HRH Metal IV

16 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

Lineup:

Raimund Ennenga - vocals

Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars

Volker Dieken - guitars

Carsten Schorn - bass

Jann Hillrichs - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)