NAILED TO OBSCURITY Release Renegades' Tour Diary 2020, Pt. 3 (Video)
February 11, 2020, 40 minutes ago
German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, are currently on tour with Equilibrium, Lord Of The Lost and Oceans. Today, the band releases the third part of their tour diary video series. Watch below:
Upcoming tour dates:
February
11 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
12 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
13 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
14 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington
15 - Birmingham, England - HRH Metal IV
16 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
Lineup:
Raimund Ennenga - vocals
Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars
Volker Dieken - guitars
Carsten Schorn - bass
Jann Hillrichs - drums
(Photo - Ester Segarra)