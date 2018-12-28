NAILED TO OBSCURITY Release "Tears Of The Eyeless" Music Video
December 28, 2018, 32 minutes ago
German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, have released a video for the new single, "Tears Of The Eyeless", featured on the band's upcoming Nuclear Blast debut, Black Frost, out on January 11th. Directed and produced by Vesa Ranta & Aapo Lahtela, the clip can be seen below.
Black Frost is now available for pre-order in various formats, here. Pre-order the album digitally to receive the title track instantly.
Tracklisting:
"Black Frost"
"Tears Of The Eyeless"
"The Aberrant Host"
"Feardom"
"Cipher"
"Resonance"
"Road To Perdition"
"Tears Of The Eyeless" video:
"Black Frost" video:
Trailer:
Track-by-track Part 1:
To celebrate, the band has announced an album release show in Aurich, Germany, which will take place on January 10th at JUZ Schlachthof. Support will come from Apallic.
Tour dates (with Amorphis, Soilwork and Jinjer)
January
11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
15 - Stockholm, Seden - Fryshuset
16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall
18 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
20 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat
23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
26 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
27 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Café
28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
29 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
February
1 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall
2 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum
4 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
6 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
7 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
8 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
10 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
12 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy- Live Music Club
13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
14 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
Lineup:
Raimund Ennenga - vocals
Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars
Volker Dieken - guitars
Carsten Schorn - bass
Jann Hillrichs - drums
(Photo - Ester Segarra)