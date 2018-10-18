NAILED TO OBSCURITY Set January Release Date For Debut Album; Details Revealed

German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, announce the release of their upcoming label debut, Black Frost, for January 11th through Nuclear Blast Records. The album features seven brand new extensive tracks, which absorb the listener with its stunning atmosphere, without sacrificing the band's remarkable sound.

States the band, "Frequently, we carry frustration, pain, fear and rage with us until it's too late. Like black frost that builds up weightily on the mast and the ropes of a ship, able to cause it to capsize, we burden ourselves. These suppressed emotions are the focus of Black Frost, which for us is the next logical step after King Delusion. While the new songs feature our distinctive touches, they are also a lot more open and multifaceted than ever before. We can't wait to finally unleash our Nuclear Blast debut and to present Black Frost live on stage in January/February!"

Black Frost was recorded at Woodshed Studio (near Landshut, Germany) with producer V. Santura (Triptykon, Dark Fortress), the artwork was designed by Santiago Caruso.

Explains Caruso, "Through the ages, the experience of the organic has outspread a substance frozen by the fear of uncertainty: the order of the sight succeeded to mute the mystery of the organism with a web of cold signs within the limits of the body, covering the shape of our true selves under the petrified whisper of a black frost. Now, we are in need of crying out a sharp thunder, a burning poem to melt it down."

Tracklisting:

"Black Frost"

"Tears Of The Eyeless"

"The Aberrant Host"

"Feardom"

"Cipher"

"Resonance"

"Road To Perdition"

The first musical / visual taster as well as pre-orders will be available soon. The album release will be celebrated with an extensive European tour with Amorphis, Soilwork and Jinjer.

January

11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

15 - Stockholm, Seden - Fryshuset

16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

18 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

20 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat

23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

26 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

27 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Café

28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

29 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

February

1 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall

2 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum

4 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

6 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

7 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

8 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

10 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

12 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy- Live Music Club

13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

14 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

Lineup:

Raimund Ennenga - vocals

Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars

Volker Dieken - guitars

Carsten Schorn - bass

Jann Hillrichs - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)