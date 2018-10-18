NAILED TO OBSCURITY Set January Release Date For Debut Album; Details Revealed
October 18, 2018, 2 hours ago
German melodic death/doom metallers, Nailed To Obscurity, announce the release of their upcoming label debut, Black Frost, for January 11th through Nuclear Blast Records. The album features seven brand new extensive tracks, which absorb the listener with its stunning atmosphere, without sacrificing the band's remarkable sound.
States the band, "Frequently, we carry frustration, pain, fear and rage with us until it's too late. Like black frost that builds up weightily on the mast and the ropes of a ship, able to cause it to capsize, we burden ourselves. These suppressed emotions are the focus of Black Frost, which for us is the next logical step after King Delusion. While the new songs feature our distinctive touches, they are also a lot more open and multifaceted than ever before. We can't wait to finally unleash our Nuclear Blast debut and to present Black Frost live on stage in January/February!"
Black Frost was recorded at Woodshed Studio (near Landshut, Germany) with producer V. Santura (Triptykon, Dark Fortress), the artwork was designed by Santiago Caruso.
Explains Caruso, "Through the ages, the experience of the organic has outspread a substance frozen by the fear of uncertainty: the order of the sight succeeded to mute the mystery of the organism with a web of cold signs within the limits of the body, covering the shape of our true selves under the petrified whisper of a black frost. Now, we are in need of crying out a sharp thunder, a burning poem to melt it down."
Tracklisting:
"Black Frost"
"Tears Of The Eyeless"
"The Aberrant Host"
"Feardom"
"Cipher"
"Resonance"
"Road To Perdition"
The first musical / visual taster as well as pre-orders will be available soon. The album release will be celebrated with an extensive European tour with Amorphis, Soilwork and Jinjer.
January
11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
15 - Stockholm, Seden - Fryshuset
16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall
18 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
20 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat
23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
26 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
27 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Café
28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
29 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
February
1 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall
2 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum
4 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
6 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
7 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
8 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
10 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
12 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy- Live Music Club
13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
14 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
Lineup:
Raimund Ennenga - vocals
Jan-Ole Lamberti - guitars
Volker Dieken - guitars
Carsten Schorn - bass
Jann Hillrichs - drums
(Photo - Ester Segarra)