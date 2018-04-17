NAILED TO OBSCURITY Sign To Nuclear Blast Records

Seeking one's own unique place in the world, finding it and occupying it can be a rather taxing undertaking, one that many bands have to struggle through to find their creative niche. Nailed To Obscurity have obviously not only found their niche, but also a new record label. That's why Nuclear Blast is pleased to announce that the band has been added to their diverse roster.

For more than ten years, Nailed To Obscurity from Northern Germany have successfully developed their distinctive style, somewhere between melodic death metal and doom with progressive influences. Their underground debut Abyss… exhibited these rare first glimmers, but their albums Opaque (2013) and last year's King Delusion especially showed a real evolution within their sound, allowing the band to take some huge steps. Their melancholic songs never fall short of the necessary brutality, and always create a distinct dynamic which mesmerizes the listener who profoundly experiences every note and every word. This magic has already won over the fans of festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze and Party.San Open Air as well as those who attended their tour throughout Europe as main support to Dark Tranquillity plus their appearances alongside renowned acts such as Arch Enemy and Paradise Lost.

The band is currently writing new material for their forthcoming album and is enormously proud to release it via Nuclear Blast: "It's hard to find words that express how thrilled and proud we are to announce this signing. It goes without saying that Nuclear Blast with its rich history in heavy metal is one of the biggest - no, THE biggest - label in the scene and joining their incredible roster of so many legendary and influential artists is simply a dream coming true! We are grateful for this once in a lifetime opportunity and are looking forward to this collaboration which feels like the beginning of a new, exciting chapter in the history of Nailed To Obscurity!"