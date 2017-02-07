NAILED TO OBSCURITY To Support DARK TRANQUILLITY On European Tour

Melodic death metal doomsters, Nailed To Obscurity, have announced a European tour supporting Swedish melodic death metal pioneers, Dark Tranquillity.



Guitarist Jan-Ole Lamberti comments, “Touring with a legendary band like Dark Tranquillity is definitely a dream coming true for us! We were about 15 years old when Damage Done came out and Volker and I were completely blown away by the album and so we were listening to it over and over again and it became one of our all-time favourite records. This band had such a strong influence on us in every possible way and it will be an honour for us to support them on their European headline shows in April/May.”

Confirmed dates:

April

16 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob (+ Omnium Gatherum)

17 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. Nobel (+ Omnium Gatherum)

18 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal (+ Omnium Gatherum)

19 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

27 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

30 - Tampere, Finland - Yo Talo

May

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

4 - Orebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn

Nailed To Obscurity’s new album, King Delusion, is out now via Apostasy Records.

On the follow-up to their album Opaque (2013) the German five-piece Nailed To Obscurity sends the listener on a journey through emotional abysses, but they also open pondering views into the innermost. They teamed up with producer Victor Santura (Triptykon, Dark Fortress, Noneuclid) in his Woodshed Studio to find the best sound for all facets of their melodic doom death metal. The overall atmosphere is nailed within the artwork of Argentinian artist Santiago Caruso.

Tracklisting:

“King Delusion”

“Protean”

“Apnoea”

“Deadening”

“Memento”

“Uncage My Sanity”

“Devoid”

“Desolate Ruin”

“Protean” video:

“King Delusion” video:

Track by track part 1:

Track by track part 2: