NAMMThrax Metallic Allstars Line-Up For Upcoming 10th Annual Neil And Michaels Metal Jam 2017 Revealed
January 14, 2017, 22 minutes ago
The 10th Annual Neil And Michaels Metal Jam 2017 joins forces with BashFest.us (Brian Tichy and Joe Sutton) who are also creators of Bonzo Bash, Randy Rhoads Remembered and A Farewell To Kings. The concert will take place Wednesday, January 18th at The Yost Theater in Santa Ana, California at 6:30pm. Neil And Michaels Metal Jam, formerly known as NAMM Metal Jam, features performances by artists Michael Angelo Batio, Neil Turbin, Gabriel Guardian, DC4, London, Rabid Assassin, Sponsor DV MARK and NAMMThrax Metallic Allstars.
NAMMThrax Metallic Allstars will include 50+ monsters of metal. The roster is as follows:
Alan Krigger - London, Guiffria, Ike & Tina Turner
Alisha Zalkin – Sleep Machine
Andrea Martongelli - Arthemis
Bill Hudson - TSO, Circle II Circle, Cellador
Billy The Fist - London
Carlos Zema - Immortal Guardian, Outworld, Metal Mike
Chad Bedsaul - Rabid Assassin
Conrado Pesinato - Graham Bonnet Band
Dan Delaney - Rabid Assassin
Danny Nobel - Nova Reign
Eric Ragno - London, Jimi Jamison, Joe Lynn Turner
Frankie Lindia - Legal Tender
Gabriel Guardian - Immortal Guardian, Fyer
Giancarlo Floridia - Faithsedge
Giles Lavery - Dragonsclaw
Giorgio Terenziani - Arthemis
Ira Black - Westfield Massacre, Lizzy Borden, Attika7
Jeff Duncan - Armored Saint, Odin, DC4
Jerry Best - Dio, Lion, Mike Tramp, Chillin Sun
Jesse “Blaze” Snider - Dee Snider, Growing Up Twisted
Jesse Damon - Silent Rage
Joey Tafolla - Jag Panzer, Leatherwolf
John Bisaha - The Babys
Kenny Kanowski - Steelheart, Chillin Sun
Kevin Parker Robinson – Ultimate Jam Night
Kris Fotino - The Quaranteds
Luke Man - Railgun
Mandy Faddis - Highland Horns
Matt Duncan - DC4
Maureen Davis – Ultimate Jam Night
Michael Angelo Batio - Nitro, Holland
Michael Guy - Shark Island, House Of Lords, Fire
Michael Spencer - Flotsam & Jetsam
Mike Hansen - Hurricane, Souls Of We
Nadir D’Priest - London, Steel Prophet
Neil Turbin - DeathRiders, Bleed The Hunger, Anthrax, The Metal Voice
Patrick Johansson - Yngwie Malmsteen, WASP
Ralph Santolla - Obituary, Deicide, Death
Rob “Clammy” Cohen - Exciter
Rob Farr - Warrior
Ronee Pena - London
Rowan Robertson - Dio, Bang Tango, DC4
Roy Z - Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Tribe Of Gypsys
Sam Aliano - Rock Against Trafficking, Made N America
Sebo Xotta - DV Mark
Shane Tucker - Master Of Ceremonies/Host
Shawn Duncan - DC4, Odin, Killer Bee
Steve Kachinsky - Steel Prophet
Thane Farace - Rabid Assassin, Bloodied Angels
Todd Stansfield - Rabid Assassin, Kill The King
Tom Croucier - Life By Night, Air Pavillion, Dokken
Tony Cavazo - Hurricane, Snow
Vinny Vinciguerra - VHF, Immortal Soul Band
Walter Ino – Survivor, Denny Laine Band
Photo by Cruella Photography