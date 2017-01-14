NAMMThrax Metallic Allstars Line-Up For Upcoming 10th Annual Neil And Michaels Metal Jam 2017 Revealed

The 10th Annual Neil And Michaels Metal Jam 2017 joins forces with BashFest.us (Brian Tichy and Joe Sutton) who are also creators of Bonzo Bash, Randy Rhoads Remembered and A Farewell To Kings. The concert will take place Wednesday, January 18th at The Yost Theater in Santa Ana, California at 6:30pm. Neil And Michaels Metal Jam, formerly known as NAMM Metal Jam, features performances by artists Michael Angelo Batio, Neil Turbin, Gabriel Guardian, DC4, London, Rabid Assassin, Sponsor DV MARK and NAMMThrax Metallic Allstars.

NAMMThrax Metallic Allstars will include 50+ monsters of metal. The roster is as follows:

Alan Krigger - London, Guiffria, Ike & Tina Turner

Alisha Zalkin – Sleep Machine

Andrea Martongelli - Arthemis

Bill Hudson - TSO, Circle II Circle, Cellador

Billy The Fist - London

Carlos Zema - Immortal Guardian, Outworld, Metal Mike

Chad Bedsaul - Rabid Assassin

Conrado Pesinato - Graham Bonnet Band

Dan Delaney - Rabid Assassin

Danny Nobel - Nova Reign

Eric Ragno - London, Jimi Jamison, Joe Lynn Turner

Frankie Lindia - Legal Tender

Gabriel Guardian - Immortal Guardian, Fyer

Giancarlo Floridia - Faithsedge

Giles Lavery - Dragonsclaw

Giorgio Terenziani - Arthemis

Ira Black - Westfield Massacre, Lizzy Borden, Attika7

Jeff Duncan - Armored Saint, Odin, DC4

Jerry Best - Dio, Lion, Mike Tramp, Chillin Sun

Jesse “Blaze” Snider - Dee Snider, Growing Up Twisted

Jesse Damon - Silent Rage

Joey Tafolla - Jag Panzer, Leatherwolf

John Bisaha - The Babys

Kenny Kanowski - Steelheart, Chillin Sun

Kevin Parker Robinson – Ultimate Jam Night

Kris Fotino - The Quaranteds

Luke Man - Railgun

Mandy Faddis - Highland Horns

Matt Duncan - DC4

Maureen Davis – Ultimate Jam Night

Michael Angelo Batio - Nitro, Holland

Michael Guy - Shark Island, House Of Lords, Fire

Michael Spencer - Flotsam & Jetsam

Mike Hansen - Hurricane, Souls Of We

Nadir D’Priest - London, Steel Prophet

Neil Turbin - DeathRiders, Bleed The Hunger, Anthrax, The Metal Voice

Patrick Johansson - Yngwie Malmsteen, WASP

Ralph Santolla - Obituary, Deicide, Death

Rob “Clammy” Cohen - Exciter

Rob Farr - Warrior

Ronee Pena - London

Rowan Robertson - Dio, Bang Tango, DC4

Roy Z - Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Tribe Of Gypsys

Sam Aliano - Rock Against Trafficking, Made N America

Sebo Xotta - DV Mark

Shane Tucker - Master Of Ceremonies/Host

Shawn Duncan - DC4, Odin, Killer Bee

Steve Kachinsky - Steel Prophet

Thane Farace - Rabid Assassin, Bloodied Angels

Todd Stansfield - Rabid Assassin, Kill The King

Tom Croucier - Life By Night, Air Pavillion, Dokken

Tony Cavazo - Hurricane, Snow

Vinny Vinciguerra - VHF, Immortal Soul Band

Walter Ino – Survivor, Denny Laine Band

