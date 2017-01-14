NAMMThrax Metallic Allstars Line-Up For Upcoming 10th Annual Neil And Michaels Metal Jam 2017 Revealed

January 14, 2017, 22 minutes ago

The 10th Annual Neil And Michaels Metal Jam 2017 joins forces with BashFest.us (Brian Tichy and Joe Sutton) who are also creators of Bonzo Bash, Randy Rhoads Remembered and A Farewell To Kings. The concert will take place Wednesday, January 18th at The Yost Theater in Santa Ana, California at 6:30pm. Neil And Michaels Metal Jam, formerly known as NAMM Metal Jam, features performances by artists Michael Angelo Batio, Neil Turbin, Gabriel Guardian, DC4, London, Rabid Assassin, Sponsor DV MARK and NAMMThrax Metallic Allstars.

NAMMThrax Metallic Allstars will include 50+ monsters of metal. The roster is as follows: 

Alan Krigger - London, Guiffria, Ike & Tina Turner
Alisha Zalkin – Sleep Machine
Andrea Martongelli - Arthemis

Bill Hudson - TSO, Circle II Circle, Cellador
Billy The Fist - London

Carlos Zema - Immortal Guardian, Outworld, Metal Mike
Chad Bedsaul - Rabid Assassin
Conrado Pesinato - Graham Bonnet Band

Dan Delaney - Rabid Assassin
Danny Nobel - Nova Reign

Eric Ragno - London, Jimi Jamison, Joe Lynn Turner

Frankie Lindia - Legal Tender

Gabriel Guardian - Immortal Guardian, Fyer
Giancarlo Floridia - Faithsedge
Giles Lavery - Dragonsclaw
Giorgio Terenziani - Arthemis

Ira Black - Westfield Massacre, Lizzy Borden, Attika7

Jeff Duncan - Armored Saint, Odin, DC4
Jerry Best - Dio, Lion, Mike Tramp, Chillin Sun
Jesse “Blaze” Snider - Dee Snider, Growing Up Twisted
Jesse Damon - Silent Rage
Joey Tafolla - Jag Panzer, Leatherwolf
John Bisaha - The Babys

Kenny Kanowski - Steelheart, Chillin Sun
Kevin Parker Robinson – Ultimate Jam Night
Kris Fotino - The Quaranteds

Luke Man - Railgun

Mandy Faddis - Highland Horns
Matt Duncan - DC4
Maureen Davis – Ultimate Jam Night
Michael Angelo Batio - Nitro, Holland
Michael Guy - Shark Island, House Of Lords, Fire
Michael Spencer - Flotsam & Jetsam
Mike Hansen - Hurricane, Souls Of We

Nadir D’Priest - London, Steel Prophet
Neil Turbin - DeathRiders, Bleed The Hunger, Anthrax, The Metal Voice

Patrick Johansson - Yngwie Malmsteen, WASP

Ralph Santolla - Obituary, Deicide, Death
Rob “Clammy” Cohen - Exciter
Rob Farr - Warrior
Ronee Pena - London
Rowan Robertson - Dio, Bang Tango, DC4
Roy Z - Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Tribe Of Gypsys

Sam Aliano - Rock Against Trafficking, Made N America
Sebo Xotta - DV Mark
Shane Tucker - Master Of Ceremonies/Host
Shawn Duncan - DC4, Odin, Killer Bee
Steve Kachinsky - Steel Prophet

Thane Farace - Rabid Assassin, Bloodied Angels
Todd Stansfield - Rabid Assassin, Kill The King
Tom Croucier - Life By Night, Air Pavillion, Dokken
Tony Cavazo - Hurricane, Snow

Vinny Vinciguerra - VHF, Immortal Soul Band

Walter Ino – Survivor, Denny Laine Band

Complete NAMM 2017 details are available here.

Photo by Cruella Photography

