NANCY WILSON On Possible HEART Reunion Tour - "It's Looking Really Good"; Audio

After sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson's falling out over "family drama" in 2016, it's now looking good for a Heart reunion tour in 2019.

In a guest appearance on the Let There Be Talk podcast with host Dean Delray (listen below), Nancy reveals, "I've gotta say, it's looking really good for a Heart reunion tour. There's a big offer up there on the table. Me and Ann are talking, so we'll keep talking."

In regards to what caused Heart to go on hiatus, Nancy says: "There was a family drama that was highly uncalled for and unnecessary and hurtful, and it was just one of those things that takes time to get past. So, a couple of years have gone by. It's not anything that Ann ever did wrong, or I ever did wrong, but it's just one of those family dramas that just happened, and it just kind of poisoned the atmosphere for a while there. So it's good. I've had a real positive feeling about now that I'm communicating directly more with Ann."

