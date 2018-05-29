NANCY WILSON Performs HEART Classics With NUNO BETTENCOURT & Friends At Soundcheck Live In Hollywood; Video

Nancy Wilson of Heart joined Nuno Bettencourt & Friends at Soundcheck Live at Lucky Strike in Hollywood, CA on Saturday, May 26th. In the video below by Chuck Walker, they perform the Heart classics "Barracuda" and "Crazy On You".

Lineup:

Liv Warfield - Vocals

Nancy Wilson - Guitar

Nuno Bettencourt - Guitar

Steve Fekete - Guitar

Marty O'Brien - Bass

Steve Ferlazzo - Keyboards

Kevin Figg - Drums

Mike Bennett - Drums

Annette Frank - Backing Vocals

Lisa Margaroli - Backing Vocals

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp's upcoming event in Chicago, IL features Nancy Wilson, Buddy Guy, and Chris Layton from Stevie Ray Vaughan.

The camp is offering a $250 discount for drummers for the Chicago event and the announcement of Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom. Also drum with Vinny Appice (DIO, Black Sabbath), and Joe Vitale from Joe Walsh.

Along with the jams with these amazing drummers, you will be able to participate in Q&A's and master classes with these incredible musicians, not found anywhere else. Learn tips and tricks from these drum masters, only found at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp.

You will also jam live at Buddy Guy’s infamous blues club Legends, on stage with the man himself.

Nancy Wilson of Heart will also be a special guest headliner at this camp. Jam with her on Heart’s greatest hits, such as “Crazy On You”, “Magic Man” or “Barracuda” at the private Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp facility in Chicago!

Sign up now at this location.