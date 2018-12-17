NANOWAR OF STEEL Release "Heavy Metal Kibbles" Music Video

Italian happy metal five-piece, Nanowar Of Steel, released their new album Stairway To Valhalla on November 30th. Today the band unleashes the new video for the song “Heavy Metal Kibbles”.

The band commented: "Heavy Metal Kibbles is our second 'shooted' videoclip taken from our latest full length album Stairway To Valhalla. The song is an anthem to the nutritional properties of a crispy and fenilalanineous brand of dry catfood. It is an 'in-your-face', Judas Priest-like rain of sharp riffs and high pitched screams which will pierce your ears while making you think that eating kibbles is not such a bad idea after all."

In "Heavy Metal Kibbles", Nanowar tell the tale of a new brand of catfood that transforms tender kittens into merciless war machines. Its marketing is however allegedly linked to an unexplained series of deaths, which the police is investigating. When the truth will be found, however, it will be too late...

Stairway To Valhalla features world-class guests such as Fabio Lione (Angra, Rhapsody), Alessandro del Vecchio (Edge Of Forever, Voodoo Circle), and Mario Draghi (Goldman Sachs, ECB). This record spans over a wide range of unusual music styles and genres, from Brazilian Samba to Damaged Dream Theater CD’s (yes, that's a music style), from Liechtesteinische Volksmusik to Dubstep, with a touch of sincere idiocy.

Tracklisting:

"Declination" (Intro)

"Barbie, MILF Princess Of The Twilight"

"The Call Of Cthulhu"

"Heavy Metal Kibbles"

"Il Maestro Myagi Di Pino" (Interlude)

"L'Opelatole Ecologico"

"Images And Swords" (Interlude)

"In The Sky"

"...And Then I Noticed That She Was A Gargoyle"

"Tooth Fairy"

"Vegan Velociraptor"

"Another Drill In The Wall" (Interlude)

"Ironmonger (The Copier Of The Seven Keys)"

"Bum Voyage" (Interlude)

"Uranus"

"The Crown And The Onion Ring" (Interlude)

"The Quest For Carrefour"

"Hail To Liechtensten"

"Barbie MILF Princess Of The Twilight" video:

"The Call Of Cthulhu" video:

"Tooth Fairy" video:

Lineup:

Mohammed Abdul (Valerio Storch) - Guitars, vocals

Potowotominimak (Carlo A. Fiaschi) - VocalsMr. Baffo (Raffaello Venditti) - Vocals

Gatto Panceri 666 (Edoardo Carlesi) - Bass