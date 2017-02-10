NAPALM DEATH Announce Campaign For Musical Destruction European Tour; BRUJERIA, POWER TRIP To Support
UK grindcore pioneers Napalm Death never slow down and are excited to announce a next headlining run across Europe, together with Brujeria and Power Trip, for April/May under the very suitable banner, Campaign For Musical Destruction.
Napalm Death’s Mark 'Barney' Greenway checked in with the following comment: “It's been absurdly long since we did anything resembling a proper European tour. To make up for it, it's nice then that we can bring along a box of crazies like Brujeria - certainly not run-of-the-mill. And Power Trip are, like, the good bits of that crossover thing from back in the day. And for our part we'll be digging out a few sweet treats from the annals of Napalm Death. We are officially as excited as small children.”
Campaign For Music Destruction dates:
April
25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken STHLM
28 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy
29 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
30 - Haarlem, The Netherlands - Patronaat
May
1 - Köln, Germany - Underground
2 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
4 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat Klub
5 - Brno, Czech Republic - Klub Fléda
6 - Kassel, Germany - K19
7 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
10 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand
11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
12 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom
13 - Paris, France - Le Glazart
14 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Zappa
16 - Six-Fours-Les-Plages, France - Espace André Malraux
17 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine
18 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
19 - Karlsruhe, Germany - NCO Club
20 - München, Germany - Backstage
21 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands - Effenaar
Other Napalm Death tour dates:
March
17 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolans Warehouse
18 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
19 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2
24 - Haven, UK - Hammerfest
31 - Moita/Lisboa, Portugal - Moita Metal Fest
April
8 - Erica, The Netherlands - Pitfest
10 - Kiev, Ukraine - Monte Ray
11 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Legendos Club
12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
13 - Tallin, Estonia - Club Tapper
14 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Opera Club
15 - Kaliningrad, Russia - Yalta Club
16 - Moscow, Russia - Volta Club
17 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - TeleClub
19 - Tbilisi, Georgia - Night Office
20 - Erevan, Armenia - Vitamin Club
July
7 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest
August
3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
More dates to be announced soon.