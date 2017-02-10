NAPALM DEATH Announce Campaign For Musical Destruction European Tour; BRUJERIA, POWER TRIP To Support

UK grindcore pioneers Napalm Death never slow down and are excited to announce a next headlining run across Europe, together with Brujeria and Power Trip, for April/May under the very suitable banner, Campaign For Musical Destruction.

Napalm Death’s Mark 'Barney' Greenway checked in with the following comment: “It's been absurdly long since we did anything resembling a proper European tour. To make up for it, it's nice then that we can bring along a box of crazies like Brujeria - certainly not run-of-the-mill. And Power Trip are, like, the good bits of that crossover thing from back in the day. And for our part we'll be digging out a few sweet treats from the annals of Napalm Death. We are officially as excited as small children.”

Campaign For Music Destruction dates:

April

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken STHLM

28 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

29 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

30 - Haarlem, The Netherlands - Patronaat

May

1 - Köln, Germany - Underground

2 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

4 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat Klub

5 - Brno, Czech Republic - Klub Fléda

6 - Kassel, Germany - K19

7 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

10 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

12 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom

13 - Paris, France - Le Glazart

14 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Zappa

16 - Six-Fours-Les-Plages, France - Espace André Malraux

17 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine

18 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

19 - Karlsruhe, Germany - NCO Club

20 - München, Germany - Backstage

21 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands - Effenaar



Other Napalm Death tour dates:

March

17 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolans Warehouse

18 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

19 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2

24 - Haven, UK - Hammerfest

31 - Moita/Lisboa, Portugal - Moita Metal Fest

April

8 - Erica, The Netherlands - Pitfest

10 - Kiev, Ukraine - Monte Ray

11 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Legendos Club

12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

13 - Tallin, Estonia - Club Tapper

14 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Opera Club

15 - Kaliningrad, Russia - Yalta Club

16 - Moscow, Russia - Volta Club

17 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - TeleClub

19 - Tbilisi, Georgia - Night Office

20 - Erevan, Armenia - Vitamin Club

July

7 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

More dates to be announced soon.