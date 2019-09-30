NAPALM DEATH Bassist SHANE EMBURY - "I Will Not Be Able To Grind On The US Tour"
September 30, 2019, 22 minutes ago
Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury will be sitting out the band's upcoming US tour. A message from Shane follows:
"Due to circumstances beyond anyone's control, I will not be able to grind on the US tour with Sick Of It All and Municipal Waste. Driving the bass bulldozer will be Vernon Blake, long-time friend and veteran grindcore/hardcore dealer with his Rigid Records label."
Napalm Death's upcoming dates with Municipal Waste, Sick Of It All, and Take Offense are listed below.
October
3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live*
4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk*
5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*
6 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade*
9 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
10 - Croydon, PA - Neshaminy Creek Brewery
12 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
13 - Worcester, MA - Rock N Shock Festival
14 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
17 - Chicago, IL - Metro Friday
18 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
22 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
* - plus Revocation, Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, Conjurer