NAPALM DEATH Bassist SHANE EMBURY - "I Will Not Be Able To Grind On The US Tour"

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury will be sitting out the band's upcoming US tour. A message from Shane follows:

"Due to circumstances beyond anyone's control, I will not be able to grind on the US tour with Sick Of It All and Municipal Waste. Driving the bass bulldozer will be Vernon Blake, long-time friend and veteran grindcore/hardcore dealer with his Rigid Records label."

Napalm Death's upcoming dates with Municipal Waste, Sick Of It All, and Take Offense are listed below.

October

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live*

4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk*

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

6 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade*

9 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10 - Croydon, PA - Neshaminy Creek Brewery

12 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

13 - Worcester, MA - Rock N Shock Festival

14 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

17 - Chicago, IL - Metro Friday

18 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

22 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

* - plus Revocation, Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, Conjurer