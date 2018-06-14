NAPALM DEATH Bassist SHANE EMBURY Launches New Label With His BORN TO MURDER THE WORLD Project; First Track Streaming Now

Britain's original grindfather, Shane Embury, has today launched his own Extrinsic Recordings label by confirming details of his first release. Set up with the purpose of providing an outlet for his creative endeavours outside of his Napalm Death "day job", Extrinsic Recordings' first release will be Born To Murder The World. Pre-order here.

The album is titled The Infinite Mirror Of Millennial Narcissism, and it will be released digitally on August 24th. The first track, "Brutal Alchemist", is available for streaming below.

With the weight of two stalwarts of extreme metal behind it, Born To Murder The World was always going to be heavy. With the blueprint for the band hashed out on drunken night’s out in their Birmingham home town, Shane Embury (Napalm Death, Venomous Concept, Brujeria, Lock Up, etc.) and Mick Kenney (Anaal Nathrakh, Mistress) swore to join forces.

Having known each other for the best part of 20 years, and being avid fans of each others’ creative output, distance was no barrier for the pair once Kenney relocated to California. As the album began to take shape, they recruited Duncan Wilkins aka Drunk (Fukpig, Mistress) to give a voice to tracks such as "The Virus Is Within Us All", and "Brutality Alchemist".

Describing their unholy union as a "brutal amalgamation of Napalm Death and Anaal Nathrakh”, Born To Murder The World is very much the sum of its parts, and then some. With songwriting jointly handled by Embury and Kenney, recording, mixing and mastering was also taken care of by the latter at his own studio, The Barracks.

As he enters his 34th year of making music, Extrinsic Recordings is a new outlet for all of Embury’s forthcoming projects and collaborations.

Tracklisting:

"When The Heart Is Violated"

"Brutality Alchemist"

"Genesis Misconception"

"The Virus Within Us All"

"As He Creates So He Destroys"

"Penetrate The Descent"

"The Death of Dreams"

"Poisoning Purity"

"Negative Plague"

"Corruption Feeds Deception"

"Tiyanak"

"How Barren Is Life Without Sin"

"Brutality Alchemist":

The Infinite Mirror Of Millennial Narcissism by Born to Murder the World

Born To Murder The World lineup:

Drunk - Vocals

Mick Kenney - Guitars/ Bass/ Programming

Shane Embury - Guitars/ Bass