NAPALM DEATH Bassist SHANE EMBURY Releases Debut Album From DARK SKY BURIAL Project

Napalm Death bassist, Shane Embury, has released the debut album of his Dark Sky Burial project.

Shane has been forming the ideas for the first DSB album for a few years. A lover of all dark, experimental music and a huge retro horror/sci-fi movie fan, his vision for DSB is an inevitable and natural progression as a composer of music.

"This is my first step on a different path," Shane says, "but with the help of long time music partner Russ Russell, who mastered the album and has added some amazing ambience."

Shane hopes people will find a connection to it and follow him as he embarks on his latest sonic expedition.

The tracks were conceived on tour and finalized at his home studio, Napalm Towers, in Birmingham, England. "The tracks are a strange sort of therapy for me - my mind is relentless and escapist at the best of times and it’s time’s like these right now in the world I feel listening back that this album seems like a suitable soundtrack - a chance to sever reality here and there for just a little while is always needed."

Get the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Commands From Beyond"

"De Omnibus Dubitandum Est"

"Frail City"

"Panic"

"Dark Sky Burial"

"Severed Reality"

"Homage To The Past"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Social Exorcism"

"The Shadow Takes Shape"

"Station 0"

"Predictions"

"The Wheel"