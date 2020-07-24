NAPALM DEATH Debut Lyric Video For New Song "Backlash Just Because"

UK grindcore pioneers, Napalm Death, will release their upcoming studio album, Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, on September 18 via Century Media Records. Today, the group is launching a first single off the upcoming album. Check out “Backlash Just Because” in a lyric video by Cloud Music Typography below.

Vocalist Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway comments on the song: “This song in particular really spurred me on when I was writing lyrics for the album overall. It’s raucous and traditional, but also quirky and discordant and ultimately catchy-as-anything in the context of rampaging noise. Lyrically it was directed at the spiteful art of creating easy targets and fomenting paranoia and revulsion, which is something that I feel has become de rigeur in very recent times. I really let loose on the more sporadic vocals at the end of the song - it’s a real barkfest at that point. Lovely.”

Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Apex Predator - Easy Meat album, was again recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe.

From the pinnacle of confrontational instrumental extremity and steadfast lyrical humanity, Napalm Death’s new album warps musical landscapes all over again. Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism includes 12 songs seething with caustic evolution and unrelenting scope.

Pre-order the album in various formats here.

Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism tracklisting:

"Fuck The Factoid"

"Backlash Just Because"

"That Curse Of Being In Thrall"

"Contagion"

"Joie De Ne Pas Vivre"

"Invigorating Clutch"

"Zero Gravitas Chamber"

"Fluxing Of The Muscle"

"Amoral"

"Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism"

"Acting In Gouged Faith"

"A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen"

Napalm Death lineup:

Shane Embury - Bass reverberations, barks and moans, noise-testing everyday objects

Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway - Bawling, shrieking, intermittent baritone

Danny Herrera - Turbulent beat throes

(Photo - Gobinder Jhitta)