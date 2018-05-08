NAPALM DEATH Debuts "Standardization" Music Video

UK grindcore pioneers Napalm Death have released a video for "Standardization", the opening track of their special 2CD, 2LP and Digital Download compilation Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs, recently released via Century Media Records. The clip was created by Costin Chioreanu / Twilight 13 Media.

Vocalist Mark “Barney“ Greenway checked in with the following comment about the video: "Videos I find one of the trickiest mediums to make vibrant and impactful. Costin, the producer though, had a lot of stuff from our Roadburn Festival presentation which seemed to fit the music quite nicely and reflect the song's subject matter about the utter despair of a colourless life and desire of more conservative forces for a homogenous world according to gender, sexuality, human habits and, well, generally everything. No thanks!"

Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs includes a total of 31 songs in a playing time of over 90 minutes, compiling rarities and exclusive earworms spanning 2004-2016 from the whirling gene pool of noise that is Napalm Death. Below is the complete tracklisting with explanations for the source of each song.

Tracklisting:

"Standardization" (LP-only bonus track from Utilitarian album sessions 2011)

"Oh So Pseudo" (Bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"It Failed To Explode" (Japan-only bonus track from Utilitarian album sessions 2011)

"Losers" (Bonus track from The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code album sessions 2004)

"Call That An Option?" (Bonus track from Smear Campaign album sessions 2006)

"Caste As Waste" (Japan-only bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"We Hunt In Packs" (Japan-only bonus track from Time Waits For No Slave album sessions 2008)

"Oxygen Of Duplicity" (From Melvins Split EP, recorded 2013)

"Paracide" (Gepopel cover / Japan-only bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"Critical Gluttonous Mass" (Bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"Aim Without An Aim" (Bonus track from Utilitarian album sessions 2011)

"An Extract (Strip It Clean)" (From Split EP with Heaven Shall Burn, recorded 2014)

"Phonetics For The Stupefied" (From Split EP with Voivod, recorded 2014)

"Suppressed Hunger" (Bonus track from Time Waits For No Slave album sessions 2008)

"To Go Off And Things" (Cardiacs cover / From Split EP with Melvins, recorded 2013)

"Clouds of Cancer / Victims Of Ignorance" (G-ANX cover / Bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"What Is Past Is Prologue" (Bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"Like Piss To A Sting" (From Split EP with Melt Banana, recorded 2014)

"Where The Barren Is Fertile" (From Split EP with Melt Banana, recorded 2014)

"Crash The Pose" (Gauze cover / Japan-only bonus track from The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code album sessions 2004)

"Earthwire" (Download only as DZI Foundation benefit following the 2015 Nepal earthquake, recorded 2014)

"Will By Mouth" (From Split EP with Converge, recorded 2012)

"Everything In Mono" (Bonus track from Utilitarian album sessions 2011)

"Omnipresent Knife In Your Back" (Bonus track from Time Waits For No Slave album sessions 2008)

"Lifeline" (Sacrilege cover / From Respect Your Roots Worldwide compilation, recorded 2011)

"Youth Offender" (B-Side from Analysis Paralysis EP; recorded 2011)

"No Impediment To Triumph (Bhopal)" (From Split EP with Converge, recorded 2012)

"Legacy Was Yesterday" (From Decibel Magazine Flexi EP, recorded 2010)

"Outconditioned" (Despair cover / From Covering 20 Years Of Extremes compilation, recorded 2008)

"Atheist Runt" (Bonus track from Smear Campaign album sessions 2006)

"Weltschmerz" (Extended Apocalyptic Version) (Bonus track from Smear Campaign album sessions 2006)

"Call That An Option?":

"Oh So Pseudo":

Find Napalm Death's live itinerary here.