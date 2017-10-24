NAPALM DEATH Frontman BARNEY GREENWAY On Status Of Guitarist MITCH HARRIS - “Whether He’ll Tour With The Band Again? I Don’t Know”; Audio

Napalm Death frontman Barney Greenway is featured on Episode #39 of The Metal Podcast.

“Mark “Barney” Greenway of the mighty Napalm Death checks in with us this week, we have talked to him for an extended interview at our old home, but with Barney we can always have a great conversation. He had recently won an award from Metal Hammer Germany, being named a “Legend”, he explains why that isn’t the case, we get the status of the band and all its members including Mitch Harris, who has been absent from recent tours and find out his current status, where they are with recording new material, touring Europe, and more.

“What we really wanted his advice on though was the current state of affairs with racism and fascism showing its ugly face in the USA recently, is it OK to punch a Nazi? What are the best ways to combat this epidemic from a global perspective, or so we let it go and keep the light on it as much as we can? We talk it through and discuss the importance of their donating funds to the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center, we follow the rabbit way down this hole.”

On the status of guitarist Mitch Harris, Greenway reveals: “Whether he'll tour with the band again? I don't know... he stopped touring for various reasons, very legitimate reasons, but it's got to the point now that his life has moved on."

Listen to The Metal Podcast Episode #39 at this location.

On June 22nd, Napalm Death made history by being the first ever grindcore band to play at the world-famous Glastonbury festival, and now you can relive the momentous occasion. One of the most powerful performances to ever take place at Glastonbury, Napalm Death's set was truly a spectacle to behold, completely flooring the massive crowd which had gathered - whether they were into grindcore or not.

Barney Greenway said following the performance, "It's a paradox, because whilst we don't deliberately set out to shock people, needless to say the music's extremely sonically violent, but actually what underpins it is peace, tolerance, equality, non-violence - but we still get a perverse kick out of wrecking people's heads."

Video and audio production company Infinite Ear was on hand at the festival to capture the magic, and have now released the full Napalm Death Glastonbury set for you to watch again and again.