NAPALM DEATH Frontman BARNEY GREENWAY Tutors British Politician ED MILIBAND In The Art Of Extreme Metal Vocals; Video

During Ed Miliband's takeover of the Jeremy Vine show this week, the former Labour leader interviewed Napalm Death’s Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway about the death metal stage at this year’s Glastonbury festival, reports Telegraph.co.uk. The discussion he was chairing was "Why does anybody like death metal?"

Miliband appeared excited about the discussion on BBC Radio 2, tweeting ahead of the show: “I’ve been a groupie for SO long, been to the gigs, got the T-shirt, now’s my chance to meet Napalm Death in person…"

The Napalm Death frontman tried to give him a lesson in the difficult singing style. But Miliband did more of a shout than a growl, and it did not sound anything like an example of the genre.

“No, no. More throat, definitely more throat,” Greenway commented. The Telegraph's Asa Bennet commented: "He sounds like Alan Partridge yodelling".