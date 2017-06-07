NAPALM DEATH - Full Dynamic Range Vinyl Repress Of From Enslavement To Obliteration Album Due In July; Unboxing Video Streaming

Earache Records will issue a Full Dynamic Range (FDR) vinyl repress of Napalm Death’s From Enslavement To Obliteration album on July 21st. A unboxing video can be found below. Pre-orders at this location.

From Enslavement To Obliteration has been remastered especially for this release from the original tapes with Full Dynamic Range (FDR), allowing the music's nuances to shine through and giving the whole album a more ferocious and dynamic sound than ever before, and enabling the listener to immerse in the full audio chaos like never before.

This full dynamic range release is a reaction to the loudness war which has affected the music scene since the '90s, with artists and labels striving to producer ever-louder CDs. Earache firmly believes the playback volume should be in the hands of the listener, not the producer - that's what the volume control is for.

Sheer grinding brutality as Lee Dorrian, Shane Embury, Bill Steer and Mick Harris lay down a statement of unrelenting fury with Napalm Death's second album and their first and unfortunately final recording together.

Tracklisting:

“Evolved As One”

“Its A Mans World”

“Lucid Fairytale”

“Private Death”

“Impressions”

“Unchallenged Hate”

“Uncertainty Blurs The Vision”

“Cock-Rock Alienation”

“Retreat To Nowhere”

“Think For A Minute”

“Display To Me”

“From Enslavement To Obliteration”

“Blind To The Truth”

“Social Sterility”

“Emotional Suffocation”

“Practice What You Preach”

“Inconceivable”

“Worlds Apart”

“Obstinate Direction”

“Mentally Murdered”

“Sometimes”

“Make Way”

“Musclehead”

“Your Achievement”

“Dead”

“Morbid Deceiver”

“The Curse” (Taken From The Original 'Feto' Vinyl Pressing Bonus 7") (Bonus Track)

“Scum” (Taken From The 'North Atlantic Noise Attack' Compilation) (Bonus Track)

“Life?” (Taken From The 'North Atlantic Noise Attack' Compilation) (Bonus Track)

“Retreat To Nowhere” (Taken From The 'North Atlantic Noise Attack' Compilation) (Bonus Track)

“Internal Animosity” (Taken From The 'Pathological' Compilation) (Bonus Track)