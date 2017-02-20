NAPALM DEATH - Full Dynamic Range Vinyl Repress Of Scum Album Due In March; Video Trailer Streaming

Earache Records will issue a Full Dynamic Range (FDR) vinyl repress of Napalm Death’s classic album, Altars Of Madness, on March 17th. A video trailer can be found below. Pre-orders at this location.

Scum tracklisting:

"Multinational Corporations"

"Instinct of Survival"

"The Kill"

"Scum"

"Caught... in a Dream"

"Polluted Minds"

"Sacrificed"

"Siege of Power"

"Control"

"Born on Your Knees"

"Human Garbage"

"You Suffer"

"Life?"

"Prison Without Walls"

"Point of No Return"

"Negative Approach"

"Success?"

"Deceiver"

"C.S."

"Parasites"

"Pseudo Youth"

"Divine Death"

"As the Machine Rolls On"

"Common Enemy"

"Moral Crusade"

"Stigmatized"

"M.A.D."

"Dragnet"

Napalm Death never slow down and recently announced a next headlining run across Europe, together with Brujeria and Power Trip, for April/May under the very suitable banner, Campaign For Musical Destruction.

Napalm Death’s Mark 'Barney' Greenway checked in with the following comment: “It's been absurdly long since we did anything resembling a proper European tour. To make up for it, it's nice then that we can bring along a box of crazies like Brujeria - certainly not run-of-the-mill. And Power Trip are, like, the good bits of that crossover thing from back in the day. And for our part we'll be digging out a few sweet treats from the annals of Napalm Death. We are officially as excited as small children.”

Campaign For Music Destruction dates:

April

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken STHLM

28 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

29 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

30 - Haarlem, The Netherlands - Patronaat

May

1 - Köln, Germany - Underground

2 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

4 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat Klub

5 - Brno, Czech Republic - Klub Fléda

6 - Kassel, Germany - K19

7 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

10 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

12 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom

13 - Paris, France - Le Glazart

14 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Zappa

16 - Six-Fours-Les-Plages, France - Espace André Malraux

17 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine

18 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

19 - Karlsruhe, Germany - NCO Club

20 - München, Germany - Backstage

21 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands - Effenaar



Other Napalm Death tour dates:

March

17 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolans Warehouse

18 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

19 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2

24 - Haven, UK - Hammerfest

31 - Moita/Lisboa, Portugal - Moita Metal Fest

April

8 - Erica, The Netherlands - Pitfest

10 - Kiev, Ukraine - Monte Ray

11 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Legendos Club

12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

13 - Tallin, Estonia - Club Tapper

14 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Opera Club

15 - Kaliningrad, Russia - Yalta Club

16 - Moscow, Russia - Volta Club

17 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - TeleClub

19 - Tbilisi, Georgia - Night Office

20 - Erevan, Armenia - Vitamin Club

July

7 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

More dates to be announced soon.