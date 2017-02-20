NAPALM DEATH - Full Dynamic Range Vinyl Repress Of Scum Album Due In March; Video Trailer Streaming
February 20, 2017, 27 minutes ago
Earache Records will issue a Full Dynamic Range (FDR) vinyl repress of Napalm Death’s classic album, Altars Of Madness, on March 17th. A video trailer can be found below. Pre-orders at this location.
Scum tracklisting:
"Multinational Corporations"
"Instinct of Survival"
"The Kill"
"Scum"
"Caught... in a Dream"
"Polluted Minds"
"Sacrificed"
"Siege of Power"
"Control"
"Born on Your Knees"
"Human Garbage"
"You Suffer"
"Life?"
"Prison Without Walls"
"Point of No Return"
"Negative Approach"
"Success?"
"Deceiver"
"C.S."
"Parasites"
"Pseudo Youth"
"Divine Death"
"As the Machine Rolls On"
"Common Enemy"
"Moral Crusade"
"Stigmatized"
"M.A.D."
"Dragnet"
Trailer:
Napalm Death never slow down and recently announced a next headlining run across Europe, together with Brujeria and Power Trip, for April/May under the very suitable banner, Campaign For Musical Destruction.
Napalm Death’s Mark 'Barney' Greenway checked in with the following comment: “It's been absurdly long since we did anything resembling a proper European tour. To make up for it, it's nice then that we can bring along a box of crazies like Brujeria - certainly not run-of-the-mill. And Power Trip are, like, the good bits of that crossover thing from back in the day. And for our part we'll be digging out a few sweet treats from the annals of Napalm Death. We are officially as excited as small children.”
Campaign For Music Destruction dates:
April
25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken STHLM
28 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy
29 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
30 - Haarlem, The Netherlands - Patronaat
May
1 - Köln, Germany - Underground
2 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
4 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat Klub
5 - Brno, Czech Republic - Klub Fléda
6 - Kassel, Germany - K19
7 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
10 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand
11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
12 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom
13 - Paris, France - Le Glazart
14 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Zappa
16 - Six-Fours-Les-Plages, France - Espace André Malraux
17 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine
18 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
19 - Karlsruhe, Germany - NCO Club
20 - München, Germany - Backstage
21 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands - Effenaar
Other Napalm Death tour dates:
March
17 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolans Warehouse
18 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
19 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2
24 - Haven, UK - Hammerfest
31 - Moita/Lisboa, Portugal - Moita Metal Fest
April
8 - Erica, The Netherlands - Pitfest
10 - Kiev, Ukraine - Monte Ray
11 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Legendos Club
12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
13 - Tallin, Estonia - Club Tapper
14 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Opera Club
15 - Kaliningrad, Russia - Yalta Club
16 - Moscow, Russia - Volta Club
17 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - TeleClub
19 - Tbilisi, Georgia - Night Office
20 - Erevan, Armenia - Vitamin Club
July
7 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest
August
3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
More dates to be announced soon.