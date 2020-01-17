NAPALM DEATH Launch Pre-Sale For "Logic Ravaged By Brute Force" 7" / Digital EP

After a busy and highly successful past year of international touring and continued work on a new studio album, UK grindcore pioneers Napalm Death are now pleased to announce a new 7” / digital EP to be released via Century Media Records on February 7, stressing the start of their “Campaign For Musical Destruction” headlining tour of Europe alongside EyeHateGod, Misery Index, Rotten Sound and Bat.

The EP is entitled “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force” and includes the brand-new title-track as well as a freshly recorded cover version of “White Kross”, originally by Sonic Youth. This double-A-side EP is not only another highly collectible item in good old Napalm Death tradition, but also meant as first little teaser for the band’s upcoming studio album, expected for release later in 2020.

Napalm Death’s frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway checked in with the following comment about the EP: “In keeping with Napalm Death custom, we had a vast swathe of new songs with many different flavours. So then naturally we moved into single territory and opted for 'Logic Ravaged By Brute Force'. It's the coldness and desperation of the guitar chords and voice that swung it. And then, seeing as Sonic Youth mash chords like few others, this cover of 'White Kross' just seemed to lift itself beyond the constraints of cover - or filler - song into a bit of a rumbling wall-of-sound epic”.

The “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force” 7” EP will be available in the following versions:

- Black vinyl – Unlimited

- Blue vinyl – 200x copies via CM Distro Europe

- Light Green vinyl – 100x copies via CM Webshop Europe

- Neon Yellow vinyl – 100x copies via CM Webshop USA (Out February 28th!)

- Orange vinyl – 600x Exclusively from the band on the road!

The pre-order for the 7” EP as well as its digital version starts today, here.

And here is a list of all upcoming shows for Napalm Death, kicking off 2020’s campaign on February 7 in Oberhausen, Germany:

Dates:

February

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

11 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

13 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

14 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

16 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

18 - Bournemouth, UK - The Old Fire Station

19 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed

20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

21 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

23 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom

25 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

26 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

27 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

28 - Nantes, France - Warehouse

29 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

March

1 - Biarritz, France - Atabal

3 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

5 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

7 - Zürich, Switzerland - Meh Suff! Winter Fest

8 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

More dates:

March

20 - Vauxhall, UK - Hammerfest XII

27 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolan's Warehouse

28 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

29 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight