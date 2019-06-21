NAPALM DEATH - More Touring Activity Announced

UK grindcore pioneers, Napalm Death, never rest. Currently working on a new studio album to follow up 2015’s Apex Predator - Easy Meat effort, as well as 2018’s Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs compilation release, Napalm Death are now announcing a next European touring run for the summer, a tour of Russia in September as well as a return to North America in October with Municipal Waste and labelmates Sick Of It All.

Napalm Death’s frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway checked in with the following status update comment: "The stinky van is calling again, and this summer looks to me like we're reaching more parts of Europe than we have done in quite a few summers. Macedonia in July looks to be one that sticks out, as I recall that our last gig there was in the midst of the miserable Balkans war - it was that long ago. On another note, I know people are probably wondering about the next album. It is coming, we promise. Unforeseen circumstances and the kind of recurring touring schedule you see in front of your eyes have conspired to string it out quite a bit. It's gonna be a multi-faceted rasper though, I think. Some nice 'n' quirky cover songs too. All will be revealed soon - just getting on with artwork and last couple of lyrics and all the usual window dressing. Alongside that, if it comes off, a nifty associated split release with a very-definitely-not-grindcore band is in the planning, which will neatly skip around convention and stereotype. nAnd why not. Cheers all."

Here is a list of all upcoming dates for Napalm Death, kicking off with next week’s appearance at Germany’s Full Force festival:

June

28 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - Full Force

July

2 - Paris, France - Le Gibus

3 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

4 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

6 - Limoges, France - CCM John Lennon

7 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine

10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

11 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

12 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton

14 - Dojran, Macedonia - D Festival

26 - Lulworth Castle, UK - Camp Festival

August

8 - Winchester, UK - Boomtown Fair

9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

11 - Vagos Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest

13 - Cagliari, Italy - Cueva Club

14 - Brescia, Italy - Festa Di Radio Onda D'urto

15 - Pescara, Italy - Frantic Fest

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

17 - Chiaromonte, Italy - Agglutination Festival

18 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

September

14 - Leicester, UK - Uprising @ O2 Academy

19 - Kirov, Russia - Gaudi Club

20 - Izhevsk, Russia - Pinta Club

21 - Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia - Premio

23 - Rostov On Don, Russia - Don Zal

24 - Krasnodar, Russia - Arena Hall

26 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club

27 - St Petersburg, Russia - Zal Ozhidanya

28 - Moscow, Russia - Station Hall

Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense - US Tour 2019:

Dates:

October

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live*

4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk*

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

6 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade*

9 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10 - Croydon, PA - Neshaminy Creek Brewery

12 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom #

13 - Worcester, MA - Rock N Shock Festival

14 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

17 - Chicago, IL - Metro Friday

18 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

22 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom %

* - plus Revocation, Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, Conjurer