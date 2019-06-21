NAPALM DEATH - More Touring Activity Announced
June 21, 2019, an hour ago
UK grindcore pioneers, Napalm Death, never rest. Currently working on a new studio album to follow up 2015’s Apex Predator - Easy Meat effort, as well as 2018’s Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs compilation release, Napalm Death are now announcing a next European touring run for the summer, a tour of Russia in September as well as a return to North America in October with Municipal Waste and labelmates Sick Of It All.
Napalm Death’s frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway checked in with the following status update comment: "The stinky van is calling again, and this summer looks to me like we're reaching more parts of Europe than we have done in quite a few summers. Macedonia in July looks to be one that sticks out, as I recall that our last gig there was in the midst of the miserable Balkans war - it was that long ago. On another note, I know people are probably wondering about the next album. It is coming, we promise. Unforeseen circumstances and the kind of recurring touring schedule you see in front of your eyes have conspired to string it out quite a bit. It's gonna be a multi-faceted rasper though, I think. Some nice 'n' quirky cover songs too. All will be revealed soon - just getting on with artwork and last couple of lyrics and all the usual window dressing. Alongside that, if it comes off, a nifty associated split release with a very-definitely-not-grindcore band is in the planning, which will neatly skip around convention and stereotype. nAnd why not. Cheers all."
Here is a list of all upcoming dates for Napalm Death, kicking off with next week’s appearance at Germany’s Full Force festival:
June
28 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - Full Force
July
2 - Paris, France - Le Gibus
3 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
4 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest
6 - Limoges, France - CCM John Lennon
7 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine
10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
11 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
12 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton
14 - Dojran, Macedonia - D Festival
26 - Lulworth Castle, UK - Camp Festival
August
8 - Winchester, UK - Boomtown Fair
9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
11 - Vagos Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest
13 - Cagliari, Italy - Cueva Club
14 - Brescia, Italy - Festa Di Radio Onda D'urto
15 - Pescara, Italy - Frantic Fest
16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
17 - Chiaromonte, Italy - Agglutination Festival
18 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival
September
14 - Leicester, UK - Uprising @ O2 Academy
19 - Kirov, Russia - Gaudi Club
20 - Izhevsk, Russia - Pinta Club
21 - Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia - Premio
23 - Rostov On Don, Russia - Don Zal
24 - Krasnodar, Russia - Arena Hall
26 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper Club
27 - St Petersburg, Russia - Zal Ozhidanya
28 - Moscow, Russia - Station Hall
Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense - US Tour 2019:
Dates:
October
3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live*
4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk*
5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*
6 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade*
9 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
10 - Croydon, PA - Neshaminy Creek Brewery
12 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom #
13 - Worcester, MA - Rock N Shock Festival
14 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
17 - Chicago, IL - Metro Friday
18 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
22 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom %
* - plus Revocation, Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, Conjurer