NAPALM DEATH Release "Amoral" Single; Music Video Streaming

Napalm Death have released “Amoral”, a second single, and accompanying video, in advance of the band’s forthcoming album, Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, out September 18 via Century Media Records.

“A good shout to work once again with Michael Panduro (michaelpanduro.com), as he really adapts his style video to video rather than just using a singular approach,” said Napalm Death vocalist Mark “Barney” Greenway. “We delight in a generous helping of the absurd, so for one thing, the footage of children seemingly at play but displaying signs of systemic obedience really propels Shane’s lyrical thrust of our default powerlessness within the pecking order. As sonics go, I think it’s post-punk as fuck and grooves massively and accordingly.”

Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Apex Predator - Easy Meat album, was again recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe.

From the pinnacle of confrontational instrumental extremity and steadfast lyrical humanity, Napalm Death’s new album warps musical landscapes all over again. Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism includes 12 songs seething with caustic evolution and unrelenting scope.

Pre-order the album in various formats here.

Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism tracklisting:

"Fuck The Factoid"

"Backlash Just Because"

"That Curse Of Being In Thrall"

"Contagion"

"Joie De Ne Pas Vivre"

"Invigorating Clutch"

"Zero Gravitas Chamber"

"Fluxing Of The Muscle"

"Amoral"

"Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism"

"Acting In Gouged Faith"

"A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen"

“Backlash Just Because” lyric video:

Napalm Death lineup:

Shane Embury - Bass reverberations, barks and moans, noise-testing everyday objects

Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway - Bawling, shrieking, intermittent baritone

Danny Herrera - Turbulent beat throes

(Photo - Gobinder Jhitta)