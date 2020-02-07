NAPALM DEATH Release "Logic Ravaged By Brute Force" 7" / Digital EP; Audio Streaming

UK-based grindcore pioneers, Napalm Death, have released a new 7" / digital EP, entitled "Logic Ravaged By Brute Force", via Century Media Records.

The EP includes the brand-new title track, as well as a freshly recorded cover version of "White Kross", originally by Sonic Youth. This double-A-side EP is not only another collectible item in the good old Napalm Death tradition, but is also meant as a first teaser for the band's upcoming studio album, expected for release later in 2020.

Frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway: "In keeping with Napalm Death custom, we had a vast swathe of new songs with many different flavours. So then naturally we moved into single territory and opted for 'Logic Ravaged By Brute Force'. It's the coldness and desperation of the guitar chords and voice that swung it. And then, seeing as Sonic Youth mash chords like few others, this cover of 'White Kross' just seemed to lift itself beyond the constraints of cover - or filler - song into a bit of a rumbling wall-of-sound epic."

"Logic Ravaged By Brute Force" 7" EP is issued in the following versions:

- Black vinyl - Unlimited

- Blue vinyl - 200x copies via CM Distro Europe (Sold Out)

- Light Green vinyl - 100x copies via CM Webshop Europe (Sold Out)

- Neon Yellow vinyl - 100x copies via CM Webshop USA (out February 28, Sold Out)

- Orange vinyl - 600x - Available exclusively from the band on the road