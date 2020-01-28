NAPALM DEATH Reveal More Details For North American Headline Tour With ABORTED, THE LOCUST, NASTIE BAND, TOMBS, WVRM
January 28, 2020, an hour ago
UK grindcore pioneers, Napalm Death, have announced their spring North American headline tour. The band will be joined by death metal band and labelmates Aborted (April 17 - May 16), The Locust (April 9 - 15), Nastie Band (April 9 - 15), Tombs (April 24 - May 16), and Wvrm (April 17 - May 16) for select dates.
The tour starts on April 3 in Philadelphia and wraps on May 16, making stops in major markets such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Napalm Death's website, here.
Tour dates:
April
3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze
23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source
29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater
30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May
1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show
3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
4 - Durham, NC - Motorco
6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's
8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
9 - Atlanta, GA - 529
10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks
11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
* festival dates