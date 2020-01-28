NAPALM DEATH Reveal More Details For North American Headline Tour With ABORTED, THE LOCUST, NASTIE BAND, TOMBS, WVRM

UK grindcore pioneers, Napalm Death, have announced their spring North American headline tour. The band will be joined by death metal band and labelmates Aborted (April 17 - May 16), The Locust (April 9 - 15), Nastie Band (April 9 - 15), Tombs (April 24 - May 16), and Wvrm (April 17 - May 16) for select dates.

The tour starts on April 3 in Philadelphia and wraps on May 16, making stops in major markets such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Napalm Death's website, here.

Tour dates:

April

3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze

23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source

29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show

3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

4 - Durham, NC - Motorco

6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

9 - Atlanta, GA - 529

10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

* festival dates