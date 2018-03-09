NAPALM DEATH Streaming "Call That An Option?" From Upcoming Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs Compilation

UK grindcore pioneers Napalm Death are set to release of a special 2CD, 2LP and Digital Download compilation, entitled Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs, on March 30th via Century Media Records. The track "Call That An Option?" is available for streaming below.

Bassist Shane Embury checked in to comment about the upcoming compilation release as follows: "We are very thrilled to be finally releasing this compilation of rarities and covers from the past 10 years. Napalm Death is a band that gives 100% when writing a song, so the songs included on this comp were saved originally for split EP's now sold out or vinyl editions of our albums or to become Japanese bonus tracks. When I was compiling the track-listing I was struck by how exciting again these tunes are to me. I had actually forgotten some of them, haha! We have written so many tracks and the years go by so quick that you forget just how fucking great these songs are! We will most certainly be blasting a few of these out live on our upcoming shows… Cheers and see you on the road!"

Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs will include a total of 31 songs in a playing time of over 90 minutes, compiling rarities and exclusive earworms spanning 2004-2016 from the whirling gene pool of noise that is Napalm Death. Below is the complete tracklisting with explanations for the source of each song.

The 2LP edition of Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs will not only contain a poster and an LP-booklet, but will - next to an unlimited black vinyl version - also be available in the following limited coloured vinyl runs: 100x copies white vinyl (CM Webshop Europe), 200x copies neon orange vinyl (CM USA), 200x copies silver vinyl (NBR) and 400x copies red vinyl (CM Distro). Pre-order the release in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Standardization" (LP-only bonus track from Utilitarian album sessions 2011)

"Oh So Pseudo" (Bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"It Failed To Explode" (Japan-only bonus track from Utilitarian album sessions 2011)

"Losers" (Bonus track from The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code album sessions 2004)

"Call That An Option?" (Bonus track from Smear Campaign album sessions 2006)

"Caste As Waste" (Japan-only bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"We Hunt In Packs" (Japan-only bonus track from Time Waits For No Slave album sessions 2008)

"Oxygen Of Duplicity" (From Melvins Split EP, recorded 2013)

"Paracide" (Gepopel cover / Japan-only bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"Critical Gluttonous Mass" (Bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"Aim Without An Aim" (Bonus track from Utilitarian album sessions 2011)

"An Extract (Strip It Clean)" (From Split EP with Heaven Shall Burn, recorded 2014)

"Phonetics For The Stupefied" (From Split EP with Voivod, recorded 2014)

"Suppressed Hunger" (Bonus track from Time Waits For No Slave album sessions 2008)

"To Go Off And Things" (Cardiacs cover / From Split EP with Melvins, recorded 2013)

"Clouds of Cancer / Victims Of Ignorance" (G-ANX cover / Bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"What Is Past Is Prologue" (Bonus track from Apex Predator - Easy Meat album sessions 2014)

"Like Piss To A Sting" (From Split EP with Melt Banana, recorded 2014)

"Where The Barren Is Fertile" (From Split EP with Melt Banana, recorded 2014)

"Crash The Pose" (Gauze cover / Japan-only bonus track from The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code album sessions 2004)

"Earthwire" (Download only as DZI Foundation benefit following the 2015 Nepal earthquake, recorded 2014)

"Will By Mouth" (From Split EP with Converge, recorded 2012)

"Everything In Mono" (Bonus track from Utilitarian album sessions 2011)

"Omnipresent Knife In Your Back" (Bonus track from Time Waits For No Slave album sessions 2008)

"Lifeline" (Sacrilege cover / From Respect Your Roots Worldwide compilation, recorded 2011)

"Youth Offender" (B-Side from Analysis Paralysis EP; recorded 2011)

"No Impediment To Triumph (Bhopal)" (From Split EP with Converge, recorded 2012)

"Legacy Was Yesterday" (From Decibel Magazine Flexi EP, recorded 2010)

"Outconditioned" (Despair cover / From Covering 20 Years Of Extremes compilation, recorded 2008)

"Atheist Runt" (Bonus track from Smear Campaign album sessions 2006)

"Weltschmerz" (Extended Apocalyptic Version) (Bonus track from Smear Campaign album sessions 2006)

"Call That An Option?":

"Oh So Pseudo":