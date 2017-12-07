NAPALM DEATH To Release Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs Compilation In March

UK’s grindcore pioneers Napalm Death are set to release of a special 2CD, 2LP and Digital Download compilation entitled Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs, in March via Century Media Records.

This special release will include a total of 31 songs in a playing time of over 90 minutes compiling rarities and exclusive earworms spanning 2004-2016 from the whirling gene pool of noise that is Napalm Death. The release’s cover artwork, created by longtime visual partner Frode Sylthe, can be seen below, and further track listing details will be revealed soon.

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury recently took the time to check in with a status report while currently on the road in Spain: “Today we start our 13 date tour of the North Peninsula! It’s been a busy, busy year as ever, but great to wind it all up here with some of our craziest and most passionate fans.

"We can’t believe how much we have achieved in support of the Apex Predator - Easy Meat album over the past couple of years. It’s very inspiring for me and something I was very conscious of as we compiled the tracks for the upcoming compilation album of rarities and covers which encompass Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs. I hope that everyone will enjoy what we have put together?! There are some hidden gems for sure on this double album release and it was a lot of fun going through the songs.

"The new year will be bringing more shows and some more new songs recorded in the studio towards album 16, so it’s systems go! As some of my best buddies say: Grindcore is for life, kids...not just for Christmas!”

Napalm Death tour dates:

December

5 - Valencia, Spain - Sala Moon

6 - Valladolid, Spain - Porta Caeli

7 - Vitoria, Spain - Jimmy Jazz

8 - Oveido, Spain - Sir Laurents

9 - Coruna, Spain - Playa Club

10 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

11 - Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club

12 - Sevilla, Spain - Sala X

13 - Murcia, Spain - Garage

14 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live / Antigua Penelope

15 - Zaragoza, Spain - Lopez

16 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

17 - Mallorca, Spain - Es Gremi

February

28 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form Space

March

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

31 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Belsepub

April

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

5 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

6 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

7 - Katowice, Poland - Metalmania Festival

May

1 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Metal Festival

4 - London, UK - Desertfest

July

12-14 - Torgau, Germany - Endless Summer

August

10-12 Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

17-19 - St. Nolff, France - Motorcultor Festival