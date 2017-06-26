NAPALM DEATH, WORMROT And More - Earache Records Invades Glastonbury; BBC Video Report Streaming

Britain’s Glastonbury festival unveiled a new Earache stage for metal, rock and punk acts this year. The new venue is housed in a recycled London Underground tube carriage located at Shangri La in the South East corner and was curated by the legendary British independent label Earache Records.

Performing at the festival were Napalm Death, Wormrot and others, and the BBC have issued a video report from the festival. Check it out below: