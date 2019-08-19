NAPALM RECORDS Expands North American Operations With New Team Members, Establishes New York City Area Office

For over a quarter of a century, leading international rock and metal label Napalm Records has combined tradition with modernity in its work and is recognized for consistently discovering talented young artists, promoting new trends and accompanying artists in the long term. Currently, the renowned Napalm Records roster includes international talent such as DevilDriver, The Smashing Pumpkins, Alter Bridge, Scott Stapp, Jinjer, Alestorm, W.A.S.P., Hammerfall and many more of today’s top rock and metal artists.

Now in its 26th year, Napalm Records is pleased to announce the expansion of their North American team and the establishment of their brand new North American office, located in flourishing Hoboken, New Jersey.

Napalm Records, North America formally welcomes Marketing Manager Bram Teitelman and Public Relations Manager Natalie Camillo into the fold. Teitelman and Camillo join the previously established New York City area team consisting of Label Manager Shawn Quinn, Digital Marketing Manager Sonia Goldberg and Webstore Manager Logan Butler.

Marketing Manager Bram Teitelman joined the Napalm Records team last year, transitioning from entertainment marketing company The Syndicate. There, Teitelman handled metal radio and marketing, representing clients such as Adult Swim and HBO. He also co-created and ran the company’s popular metal website, Metal Insider. Teitelman has also worked at Billboard and began his career at music industry trade magazine FMQB.

Public Relations Manager Natalie Camillo joined the Napalm Records staff this summer and represents the label roster in tandem with current Napalm Records publicist Jon Freeman and his firm, Freeman Promotions. Previously, Camillo represented many of today’s premier metal and rock artists, brands and tours with the team at boutique public relations firm Adrenaline PR. Prior to that position - which she held for nearly a decade as a senior publicist and eventually Campaign Manager - Camillo got her start in college radio.

Napalm Records Owner, Founder and Managing Director Markus Riedler says: “Natalie Camillo is our answer to satisfying the fast-changing PR requests of our high profile artists. We are very happy to have such an experienced and well known Public Relations Manager on our North American team. Bram Teitelman is an institution of rock and metal - his experience and knowledge in radio is a guideline for all our radio friendly artists and to develop the next generation. I’m so happy that our artists have the possibility to work with such a great team from North America and that we can deliver what they deserve.”

Shawn Quinn, Label Manager, Napalm Records North America adds: “We are thrilled to welcome our new teammates, who bring multiple decades-worth of combined experience to our organization and are welcomed additions to our expanding international presence. We’re pleased to have them working alongside us in our brand new office space in the greater New York City area - specifically Hoboken, New Jersey. These advancements are just a sample of what the future holds for Napalm Records.”

Teitelman adds: “It’s an honor to join Napalm Records. Coming on board with an internationally respected label with a 26-year legacy of quality metal is extremely exciting. But just as exciting, if not more, is being able to work with legendary bands I’ve listened to for years while helping develop the next generation with an enthusiastic, hardworking staff from around the world.”

Camillo offers: “I am beyond pleased to join the growing team at Napalm Records. I look forward to reaching new heights and expanding on the already increasing reach of our stellar artists alongside such a passionate international team of industry professionals. It is clear to me that the future is very bright for Napalm Records, and I am elated to be along for the ride.”

Napalm Records was founded by Markus Riedler in Eisenerz, Austria, where its headquarters still remains. With offices in Berlin, Germany and the New York City area, as well as an international network of A&R consultants and local promoters, Napalm Records is firmly anchored in the scene.