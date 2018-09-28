Napalm Records Turns 25! - DEE SNIDER, MOONSPELL, WARBRINGER And Others Offer Greetings (Video)

What an anniversary! After uncountable releases, top chart entries in the international album charts as well as a gold award, it's time to celebrate 25 years of rock and metal. Or to put it in other words, "Heavy Birthday"!

Napalm Records was founded 25 years ago by Markus Riedler in Eisenerz (Austria) and is one of the leading international labels in rock and metal! With offices in New York and Berlin, as well as an international network of A&R consultants and local promoters, the label is firmly anchored in the scene. For a quarter of a century Napalm Records has combined tradition with modernity in its work and is known for always discovering young artists, promoting new trends and accompanying artists in the long term.

The renowned Napalm Records roster includes international artists such as Smashing Pumpkins, Alter Bridge, Hoobastank, Powerwolf, Monster Magnet, W.A.S.P., Hammerfall.

How did it all start then? Markus Riedler remembers: "I still like to remember the start of the company, a fax machine, a typewriter and a 5-square-meter office and everything in my grandfather's flat." Now many gray hairs later, it fills me with pride to see what we've done for the past 25 years A powerful international team that has been able to do so many things and provides more surprises every day - truly a reason to celebrate, after all, Napalm Records has shaped the music scene during that time - many thanks to everyone behind the company and every day give the very best for another 25 years! "

You can read the full story about Napalm Records in their current Napalm Records mailorder catalog here.

Since opening their office in Berlin in 2015, Thomas Caser is the second CEO of Napalm Records. He states: "25 years and still loud! We are proud of the last decades! Napalm Records is the best example of what ideas can become, when you work hard and with passion. Markus is a paragon for all successful businessmen. I am so proud that I could do my bit for the history of Napalm Records. And we will keep it up for the most interesting music genre! We managed to grow even in hard times. And we built up an outstanding team spirit – we are ready for the next 25 years!”

International and high-class congratulations - i.a. with Dee Snider, Moonspell, Warbringer, Heidevolk, Nervosa, Megaherz - can be seen below:

Check out an anniversary playlist at Spotify right here.

In the course of the company anniversary, Napalm Records invited almost all of it's 40 employees from Germany, the USA and Austria to Eisenerz for the first time. From the sixth to the ninth of September, four exciting days were spent in the Eisenerz Ramsau. See the recap video below: